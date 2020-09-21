why OraSure Technologies Inc. [OSUR] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $17.86

OraSure Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ: OSUR] gained 7.98% or 0.93 points to close at $12.58 with a heavy trading volume of 4831724 shares. The company report on September 15, 2020 that Former CEO of H2O+ Beauty, Former Chief Chemist of MAC Cosmetics Launch Innovative Skincare Brand Using First-Ever Scientific Microbiome Testing.

Pure Culture Beauty delivers a clean, customized skincare regimen formulated to enhance consumers’ skin health.

Today, Joy Chen, former CEO of H2O+ Beauty, and Victor Casale, former Chief Chemist of MAC Cosmetics and co-founder of CoverFX, announced the launch of Pure Culture Beauty, the first skincare brand using data and science to deliver a comprehensive, customized skincare regimen to consumers. Pure Culture Beauty is taking an innovative approach to skincare, offering a suite of personalized skincare products that are uniquely developed to target the individual’s skin microbiome and improve the skin’s overall health.

It opened the trading session at $11.80, the shares rose to $12.69 and dropped to $11.62, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for OSUR points out that the company has recorded 76.44% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -140.54% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.24M shares, OSUR reached to a volume of 4831724 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OSUR shares is $17.86 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OSUR stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for OraSure Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on August 21, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on August 10, 2020, representing the official price target for OraSure Technologies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $18, while Citigroup analysts kept a Buy rating on OSUR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for OraSure Technologies Inc. is set at 0.97, with the Price to Sales ratio for OSUR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.69. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.13, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.87.

OraSure Technologies Inc. [OSUR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.23. With this latest performance, OSUR shares dropped by -4.33% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 76.44% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 67.96% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OSUR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.95, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.12, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.61 for OraSure Technologies Inc. [OSUR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.09, while it was recorded at 11.51 for the last single week of trading, and 10.98 for the last 200 days.

OraSure Technologies Inc. [OSUR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and OraSure Technologies Inc. [OSUR] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.82 and a Gross Margin at +61.18. OraSure Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.77.

Return on Total Capital for OSUR is now 3.01, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.59. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.64, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.01. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, OraSure Technologies Inc. [OSUR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 2.35. Additionally, OSUR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 2.30, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 2.07. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.82, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.77.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, OraSure Technologies Inc. [OSUR] managed to generate an average of $35,288 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.31 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.47.OraSure Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 9.50 and a Current Ratio set at 10.40.

OraSure Technologies Inc. [OSUR]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, OraSure Technologies Inc. posted 0.21/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.09/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 133.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for OSUR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for OraSure Technologies Inc. go to 20.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at OraSure Technologies Inc. [OSUR]

There are presently around $866 million, or 97.50% of OSUR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of OSUR stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 10,337,904, which is approximately 8.947% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 4,707,509 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $59.22 million in OSUR stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $48.86 million in OSUR stock with ownership of nearly 2.139% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in OraSure Technologies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 116 institutional holders increased their position in OraSure Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ:OSUR] by around 17,329,724 shares. Additionally, 68 investors decreased positions by around 5,419,429 shares, while 33 investors held positions by with 46,113,862 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 68,863,015 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. OSUR stock had 47 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,007,068 shares, while 18 institutional investors sold positions of 865,879 shares during the same period.