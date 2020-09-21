why Genworth Financial Inc. [GNW] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $3.50

Genworth Financial Inc. [NYSE: GNW] stock went on an upward path that rose over 6.49% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -11.59%. The company report on September 16, 2020 that Genworth and Oceanwide Continue to Work Toward Closing Transaction; Genworth Announces Date of 2020 Annual Stockholders Meeting.

Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE: GNW) today announced that while it continues to work with China Oceanwide Holdings Group Co., Ltd. (Oceanwide) toward closing the merger transaction with Oceanwide by September 30, 2020, Genworth has scheduled its 2020 Annual Meeting in order to comply with the New York Stock Exchange listing standards, which require each listed issuer to hold an annual meeting of stockholders during each calendar year, and to provide requisite advance notice of the meeting to its stockholders.

Genworth and Oceanwide previously announced that Oceanwide’s funding plan for the proposed transaction was progressing well, and that the parties are working to close the transaction by September 30, 2020. The transaction had previously received all U.S. regulatory approvals needed to close the transaction, subject to confirmation from the Delaware Department of Insurance that the acquisition of Genworth’s Delaware-domiciled insurer may proceed under the existing approval, which Oceanwide expects to seek upon finalization of its financing. For an update on the current status of the regulatory approvals, please see Genworth’s press release dated August 31, 2020 which can be found under the “Investors” section of genworth.com.

Over the last 12 months, GNW stock dropped by -25.96%. The one-year Genworth Financial Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 6.29. The average equity rating for GNW stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $1.83 billion, with 505.40 million shares outstanding and 499.56 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.07M shares, GNW stock reached a trading volume of 15439192 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Genworth Financial Inc. [GNW]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GNW shares is $3.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GNW stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Genworth Financial Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on September 23, 2016. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Compass Point dropped their target price from $5.50 to $5.25. The new note on the price target was released on May 05, 2016, representing the official price target for Genworth Financial Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $7.50 to $5.50, while Compass Point kept a Buy rating on GNW stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Genworth Financial Inc. is set at 0.24, with the Price to Sales ratio for GNW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.23. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.11, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.66. Price to Free Cash Flow for GNW in the course of the last twelve months was 0.71.

GNW Stock Performance Analysis:

Genworth Financial Inc. [GNW] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -11.59. With this latest performance, GNW shares gained by 20.15% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 1.23% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -25.96% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GNW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.34, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.28, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.98 for Genworth Financial Inc. [GNW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.63, while it was recorded at 3.42 for the last single week of trading, and 3.42 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Genworth Financial Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Genworth Financial Inc. [GNW] shares currently have an operating margin of +11.70. Genworth Financial Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.58.

Return on Total Capital for GNW is now 5.18, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.65. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 3.42, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.45. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Genworth Financial Inc. [GNW] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 25.68. Additionally, GNW Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 20.43, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 3.59. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 22.88, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 18.21.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Genworth Financial Inc. [GNW] managed to generate an average of $146,774 per employee.

GNW Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Genworth Financial Inc. posted 0.04/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.3/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -86.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GNW. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Genworth Financial Inc. go to 5.00%.

Genworth Financial Inc. [GNW] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,180 million, or 60.90% of GNW stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GNW stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 58,187,338, which is approximately -1.202% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 46,953,604 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $154.01 million in GNW stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $64.29 million in GNW stock with ownership of nearly 6.063% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Genworth Financial Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 134 institutional holders increased their position in Genworth Financial Inc. [NYSE:GNW] by around 29,415,567 shares. Additionally, 123 investors decreased positions by around 42,427,610 shares, while 66 investors held positions by with 288,060,792 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 359,903,969 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GNW stock had 45 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,267,409 shares, while 39 institutional investors sold positions of 6,806,778 shares during the same period.