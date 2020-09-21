Voyager Therapeutics Inc. [VYGR] Stock trading around $11.61 per share: What’s Next?

Voyager Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: VYGR] closed the trading session at $11.61 on 09/18/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $10.76, while the highest price level was $11.80. The company report on September 15, 2020 that Voyager Therapeutics Appoints Nancy Vitale to its Board of Directors.

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: VYGR), a clinical-stage gene therapy company focused on developing life-changing treatments for severe neurological diseases, today announced the addition of Nancy Vitale as an independent director to its Board of Directors, effective as of September 15, 2020. Ms. Vitale brings more than 25 years of experience to Voyager’s Board, with deep expertise in human resources. She is a former Senior Vice President and Chief Human Resource Officer at Genentech, a member of the Roche Group.

“We are thrilled to welcome Nancy to our Board,” said Andre Turenne, President and CEO of Voyager. “Nancy’s accomplished background in helping organizations thrive by focusing on a strong patient-centric culture and employee wellbeing will be enormously valuable as we continue to grow Voyager.”.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -16.77 percent and weekly performance of 15.98 percent. The stock has been moved at 68.26 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -2.03 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -12.97 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 265.58K shares, VYGR reached to a volume of 1263801 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Voyager Therapeutics Inc. [VYGR]:

The Benchmark Company have made an estimate for Voyager Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 19, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on February 06, 2020, representing the official price target for Voyager Therapeutics Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Voyager Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.59, with the Price to Sales ratio for VYGR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.02. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.58, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.64.

VYGR stock trade performance evaluation

Voyager Therapeutics Inc. [VYGR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 15.98. With this latest performance, VYGR shares dropped by -2.03% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 68.26% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -36.17% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VYGR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.32, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.51, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.11 for Voyager Therapeutics Inc. [VYGR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.62, while it was recorded at 10.90 for the last single week of trading, and 11.85 for the last 200 days.

Voyager Therapeutics Inc. [VYGR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Voyager Therapeutics Inc. [VYGR] shares currently have an operating margin of -49.51. Voyager Therapeutics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -41.76.

Return on Total Capital for VYGR is now -57.38, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -49.28. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -59.74, with Return on Assets sitting at -16.40. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Voyager Therapeutics Inc. [VYGR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 34.34. Additionally, VYGR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 25.56, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 9.63. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 31.13, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 23.17.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Voyager Therapeutics Inc. [VYGR] managed to generate an average of -$235,659 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 11.05 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.39.Voyager Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.70 and a Current Ratio set at 3.70.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Voyager Therapeutics Inc. [VYGR] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Voyager Therapeutics Inc. posted -0.41/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.76/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 46.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VYGR.

Voyager Therapeutics Inc. [VYGR]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $342 million, or 78.70% of VYGR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VYGR stocks are: TRV GP III, LLC with ownership of 6,391,176, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BELLEVUE GROUP AG, holding 2,712,083 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $31.49 million in VYGR stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $30.52 million in VYGR stock with ownership of nearly 9.197% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Voyager Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 46 institutional holders increased their position in Voyager Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:VYGR] by around 1,910,876 shares. Additionally, 63 investors decreased positions by around 2,426,470 shares, while 26 investors held positions by with 25,156,179 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 29,493,525 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VYGR stock had 12 new institutional investments in for a total of 287,644 shares, while 23 institutional investors sold positions of 700,812 shares during the same period.