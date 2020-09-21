SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc. [SWTX] moved up 5.03: Why It’s Important

SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: SWTX] surged by $2.34 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $49.27 during the day while it closed the day at $48.89. The company report on September 18, 2020 that SpringWorks Therapeutics Enters into Sponsored Research Agreement with Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center to Further Evaluate Nirogacestat as a BCMA Potentiator in Multiple Myeloma.

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SWTX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing life-changing medicines for patients with severe rare diseases and cancer, today announced that it has entered into a sponsored research agreement with Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center (Fred Hutch) to further explore the ability of SpringWorks’ investigational gamma secretase inhibitor (GSI), nirogacestat, to modulate B-cell maturation antigen (BCMA) and potentiate BCMA-targeting therapies, including radioimmunotherapies, in a variety of preclinical and patient-derived multiple myeloma models developed by researchers at Fred Hutch. Damian Green, M.D., Associate Member of the Clinical Research Division at Fred Hutch and Associate Professor at the University of Washington School of Medicine, will serve as the Principal Investigator for this research.

Gamma secretase inhibition disrupts the cleavage and shedding of BCMA from the surface of myeloma cells. In preclinical models, the team at Fred Hutch was the first to show that gamma secretase inhibition can increase BCMA surface density on malignant plasma cells and concurrently decrease soluble BCMA to enhance the activity of BCMA-targeted therapies.1,2 Nirogacestat has demonstrated similar results.3 In addition, emerging and published clinical data from Fred Hutch suggest that a GSI may increase antitumor efficacy of BCMA-targeted autologous CAR T cell therapy in patients with relapsed and refractory multiple myeloma.1,4.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc. stock has also gained 25.49% of its value over the past 7 days. However, SWTX stock has inclined by 8.84% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 85.19% and gained 27.02% year-on date.

The market cap for SWTX stock reached $2.00 billion, with 41.95 million shares outstanding and 32.80 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 215.82K shares, SWTX reached a trading volume of 1322458 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc. [SWTX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SWTX shares is $54.40 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SWTX stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on May 05, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, H.C. Wainwright raised their target price from $40 to $60. The new note on the price target was released on March 19, 2020, representing the official price target for SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $40, while H.C. Wainwright analysts kept a Neutral rating on SWTX stock. On January 21, 2020, analysts increased their price target for SWTX shares from 34 to 40.

The Average True Range (ATR) for SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc. is set at 3.63 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.05, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.11.

SWTX stock trade performance evaluation

SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc. [SWTX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 25.49. With this latest performance, SWTX shares gained by 9.87% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 85.19% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 96.74% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SWTX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.27, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.33, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.38 for SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc. [SWTX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 42.16, while it was recorded at 45.90 for the last single week of trading, and 36.09 for the last 200 days.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc. [SWTX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for SWTX is now -32.40, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -31.89. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -31.89, with Return on Assets sitting at -30.43.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc. [SWTX] managed to generate an average of -$1,041,179 per employee.SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 30.80 and a Current Ratio set at 30.80.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc. [SWTX] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc. posted -1.77/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.47/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -276.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SWTX.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc. [SWTX]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,703 million, or 81.70% of SWTX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SWTX stocks are: ORBIMED ADVISORS LLC with ownership of 7,406,307, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 15.58% of the total institutional ownership; BAIN CAPITAL LIFE SCIENCES INVESTORS, LLC, holding 7,281,307 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $355.98 million in SWTX stocks shares; and PERCEPTIVE ADVISORS LLC, currently with $171.82 million in SWTX stock with ownership of nearly 0.861% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 58 institutional holders increased their position in SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:SWTX] by around 3,746,051 shares. Additionally, 20 investors decreased positions by around 1,857,672 shares, while 7 investors held positions by with 29,228,927 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 34,832,650 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SWTX stock had 18 new institutional investments in for a total of 887,103 shares, while 7 institutional investors sold positions of 510,429 shares during the same period.