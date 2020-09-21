Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. [SPAQ] is 66.21% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. [NYSE: SPAQ] surged by $0.63 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $17.39 during the day while it closed the day at $16.90.

Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. stock has also gained 11.33% of its value over the past 7 days. However, SPAQ stock has inclined by 62.97% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 69.17% and gained 66.21% year-on date.

The market cap for SPAQ stock reached $932.88 million, with 55.20 million shares outstanding and 45.01 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 8.48M shares, SPAQ reached a trading volume of 5274840 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. [SPAQ]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. is set at 1.16 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 234.72.

SPAQ stock trade performance evaluation

Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. [SPAQ] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.33. With this latest performance, SPAQ shares gained by 36.95% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 69.17% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 69.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SPAQ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.49, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.66, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.92 for Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. [SPAQ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.77, while it was recorded at 16.79 for the last single week of trading, and 11.12 for the last 200 days.

Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. [SPAQ]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for SPAQ is now -0.23, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.63. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 1.63, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.57.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. [SPAQ] managed to generate an average of $4,404,530 per employee.

Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. [SPAQ]: Insider Ownership positions

29 institutional holders increased their position in Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. [NYSE:SPAQ] by around 8,187,782 shares. Additionally, 17 investors decreased positions by around 7,658,276 shares, while 13 investors held positions by with 26,488,916 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 42,334,974 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SPAQ stock had 15 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,836,747 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 2,185,493 shares during the same period.