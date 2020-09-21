Monday, September 21, 2020
Finance

Snowflake Inc. [SNOW] is -5.49% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

By Misty Lee

Snowflake Inc. [NYSE: SNOW] traded at a high on 09/18/20, posting a 5.48 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $240.00.

The market cap for SNOW stock reached $62.96 billion, with 262.33 million shares outstanding and 28.00 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 24.07M shares, SNOW reached a trading volume of 7444585 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Snowflake Inc. [SNOW]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for Snowflake Inc. is set at 52.33, with the Price to Sales ratio for SNOW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 156.34.

How has SNOW stock performed recently?

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum.

Snowflake Inc. [SNOW]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Snowflake Inc. [SNOW] shares currently have an operating margin of -135.26 and a Gross Margin at +55.97. Snowflake Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -131.65.

Return on Total Capital for SNOW is now -58.80, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -58.29. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -70.40, with Return on Assets sitting at -39.23. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Snowflake Inc. [SNOW] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 53.93. Additionally, SNOW Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 35.04, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 20.86.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.18 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.30.Snowflake Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

