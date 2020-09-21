ROTH Capital Upgrade Orion Energy Systems Inc. [OESX]. What else is Wall St. saying?

Orion Energy Systems Inc. [NASDAQ: OESX] gained 8.49% on the last trading session, reaching $8.43 price per share at the time. The company report on September 9, 2020 that LED Lighting, Controls & Energy Project Solutions Provider Orion to Participate at H.C. Wainwright Virtual Global Investment Conference Monday, September 14th.

Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: OESX) (Orion Lighting), a provider of LED lighting systems and turnkey project implementation, including installation and commissioning of fixtures, controls and IoT capabilities, ongoing system maintenance and program management, will participate at H.C. Wainwright’s 22nd Annual Global Investment Conference to be held in a virtual format on Monday, September 14, 2020. Orion’s CEO Mike Altschaefl and CFO Bill Hull will participate at the event.

H. C. Wainwright & Co., LLC is a full-service investment bank dedicated to providing Investment Banking, Equity Research, Sales & Trading as well Corporate Access and Strategic Advisory services. The H.C. Wainwright Virtual 22nd Annual Global Investment Conference will feature leading Greentech and other Growth companies over the course of three days, from Monday, September 14th through Wednesday, September 16th. Contact your H.C. Wainwright representative or email lk@hcwco.com or dwilliamson@hcwco.com for more details.

Orion Energy Systems Inc. represents 30.35 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $237.98 million with the latest information. OESX stock price has been found in the range of $7.75 to $8.49.

If compared to the average trading volume of 504.97K shares, OESX reached a trading volume of 1526928 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Orion Energy Systems Inc. [OESX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OESX shares is $8.63 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OESX stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for Orion Energy Systems Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 16, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, B. Riley FBR raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on September 04, 2019, representing the official price target for Orion Energy Systems Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $2.50, while Rodman & Renshaw analysts kept a Buy rating on OESX stock. On August 04, 2015, analysts decreased their price target for OESX shares from 5 to 2.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Orion Energy Systems Inc. is set at 0.47, with the Price to Sales ratio for OESX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.99. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.78, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.38. Price to Free Cash Flow for OESX in the course of the last twelve months was 24.28 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

Trading performance analysis for OESX stock

Orion Energy Systems Inc. [OESX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 21.21. With this latest performance, OESX shares gained by 47.64% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 157.80% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 192.71% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OESX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 77.87, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 79.79, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 75.69 for Orion Energy Systems Inc. [OESX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.32, while it was recorded at 7.66 for the last single week of trading, and 4.40 for the last 200 days.

Orion Energy Systems Inc. [OESX]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Orion Energy Systems Inc. [OESX] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.95 and a Gross Margin at +24.59. Orion Energy Systems Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.26.

Return on Total Capital for OESX is now 37.50, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 35.01. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 50.86, with Return on Assets sitting at 19.38. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Orion Energy Systems Inc. [OESX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 43.88. Additionally, OESX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 30.50, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 18.77. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 41.54, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 28.87.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Orion Energy Systems Inc. [OESX] managed to generate an average of $40,725 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.21 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 2.35.Orion Energy Systems Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

Orion Energy Systems Inc. [OESX]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Orion Energy Systems Inc. posted 0.22/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.09/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 144.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for OESX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Orion Energy Systems Inc. go to 25.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Orion Energy Systems Inc. [OESX]

There are presently around $133 million, or 53.60% of OESX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of OESX stocks are: NORTH STAR INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT CORP. with ownership of 3,101,867, which is approximately -14.373% of the company’s market cap and around 8.20% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 2,548,785 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $21.49 million in OESX stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $15.43 million in OESX stock with ownership of nearly 23.4% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Orion Energy Systems Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 51 institutional holders increased their position in Orion Energy Systems Inc. [NASDAQ:OESX] by around 4,318,154 shares. Additionally, 29 investors decreased positions by around 3,114,842 shares, while 12 investors held positions by with 8,291,093 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 15,724,089 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. OESX stock had 25 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,757,623 shares, while 16 institutional investors sold positions of 2,269,983 shares during the same period.