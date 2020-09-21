ROTH Capital Initiated Jounce Therapeutics Inc. [JNCE]. What else is Wall St. saying?

Jounce Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: JNCE] closed the trading session at $9.85 on 09/18/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $9.42, while the highest price level was $10.46. The company report on September 2, 2020 that Jounce Therapeutics to Participate in Upcoming Virtual Investor Conferences in September.

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: JNCE), a clinical-stage company focused on the discovery and development of novel cancer immunotherapies and predictive biomarkers, today announced that Jounce management will participate in fireside chats at three upcoming investor conferences in September:.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 12.83 percent and weekly performance of 18.82 percent. The stock has been moved at 153.21 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 104.78 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 55.85 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.15M shares, JNCE reached to a volume of 1359142 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for JNCE shares is $10.88 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on JNCE stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for Jounce Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 18, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on March 25, 2020, representing the official price target for Jounce Therapeutics Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Jounce Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.91, with the Price to Sales ratio for JNCE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.72. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.63, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.86.

Jounce Therapeutics Inc. [JNCE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 18.82. With this latest performance, JNCE shares gained by 104.78% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 153.21% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 188.86% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for JNCE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.19, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.29, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.81 for Jounce Therapeutics Inc. [JNCE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.84, while it was recorded at 9.71 for the last single week of trading, and 5.94 for the last 200 days.

Jounce Therapeutics Inc. [JNCE]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Jounce Therapeutics Inc. [JNCE] shares currently have an operating margin of +35.72. Jounce Therapeutics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +38.43.

Return on Total Capital for JNCE is now 35.39, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 38.44. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 40.77, with Return on Assets sitting at 27.04. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Jounce Therapeutics Inc. [JNCE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 11.33. Additionally, JNCE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 10.18, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 9.61. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 9.67, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 8.69.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Jounce Therapeutics Inc. [JNCE] managed to generate an average of $437,100 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 714.36 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.70.Jounce Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 8.00 and a Current Ratio set at 8.00.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Jounce Therapeutics Inc. [JNCE] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Jounce Therapeutics Inc. posted 2.9/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 2.24/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 29.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for JNCE.

Jounce Therapeutics Inc. [JNCE]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $253 million, or 75.90% of JNCE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of JNCE stocks are: TRV GP II, LLC with ownership of 10,230,349, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; TRV GP III, LLC, holding 3,048,780 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $30.03 million in JNCE stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $12.53 million in JNCE stock with ownership of nearly 2.316% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Jounce Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 42 institutional holders increased their position in Jounce Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:JNCE] by around 1,571,887 shares. Additionally, 42 investors decreased positions by around 1,780,141 shares, while 18 investors held positions by with 22,351,128 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 25,703,156 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. JNCE stock had 13 new institutional investments in for a total of 379,185 shares, while 11 institutional investors sold positions of 294,817 shares during the same period.