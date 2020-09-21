Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. [PTGX] stock Reiterated by H.C. Wainwright analyst, price target now $33

Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: PTGX] gained 3.87% on the last trading session, reaching $22.00 price per share at the time.

Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. represents 32.80 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $779.68 million with the latest information. PTGX stock price has been found in the range of $21.26 to $23.25.

If compared to the average trading volume of 341.45K shares, PTGX reached a trading volume of 2570284 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. [PTGX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PTGX shares is $30.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PTGX stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 18, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on July 15, 2020, representing the official price target for Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $23 to $28, while H.C. Wainwright kept a Buy rating on PTGX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. is set at 1.54, with the Price to Sales ratio for PTGX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 46.69. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.31, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.89.

Trading performance analysis for PTGX stock

Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. [PTGX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.61. With this latest performance, PTGX shares gained by 12.13% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 289.38% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 59.65% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PTGX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.69, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.26, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.77 for Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. [PTGX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 18.62, while it was recorded at 21.51 for the last single week of trading, and 12.17 for the last 200 days.

Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. [PTGX]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. [PTGX] shares currently have an operating margin of -36026.41. Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -33414.29.

Return on Total Capital for PTGX is now -79.45, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -74.13. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -80.20, with Return on Assets sitting at -52.21. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. [PTGX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 21.27. Additionally, PTGX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 17.54, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 10.89. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 19.70, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 16.25.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. [PTGX] managed to generate an average of -$1,057,356 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.03 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.00.Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.20 and a Current Ratio set at 6.20.

Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. [PTGX]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. posted -0.61/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.71/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 14.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PTGX.

An analysis of insider ownership at Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. [PTGX]

There are presently around $758 million, or 90.01% of PTGX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PTGX stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 5,165,205, which is approximately 26.161% of the company’s market cap and around 1.20% of the total institutional ownership; RTW INVESTMENTS, LP, holding 3,383,208 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $74.43 million in PTGX stocks shares; and FARALLON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $55.0 million in PTGX stock with ownership of nearly 66.667% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 67 institutional holders increased their position in Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:PTGX] by around 12,889,000 shares. Additionally, 34 investors decreased positions by around 3,502,388 shares, while 5 investors held positions by with 18,040,561 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 34,431,949 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PTGX stock had 25 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,206,024 shares, while 17 institutional investors sold positions of 1,815,466 shares during the same period.