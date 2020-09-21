Piper Sandler lifts Akouos Inc. [AKUS] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Akouos Inc. [NASDAQ: AKUS] stock went on an upward path that rose over 12.66% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 1.97%. The company report on September 8, 2020 that Akouos to Present at Cantor Global Virtual Healthcare Conference.

Akouos, Inc. (“Akouos”) (NASDAQ: AKUS), a precision genetic medicine company dedicated to developing potential gene therapies for individuals living with disabling hearing loss worldwide, today announced that Manny Simons, Ph.D., M.B.A., CEO, President and co-founder, will participate in a fireside chat at the Cantor Global Virtual Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, September 15 at 8:00 a.m. ET.

A live webcast of the fireside chat will be accessible through the investors section of the company’s website at www.akouos.com. To access the webcast, please go on to the Akouos website approximately 15 minutes prior to the start time to ensure adequate time for any software downloads that may be required. A replay of the webcast will be available on Akouos’s website for 14 days following the conference.

The one-year Akouos Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 20.18. The average equity rating for AKUS stock is currently 1.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $803.63 million, with 34.37 million shares outstanding and 33.21 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 222.78K shares, AKUS stock reached a trading volume of 2523601 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Akouos Inc. [AKUS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AKUS shares is $33.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AKUS stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Akouos Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on July 21, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on July 21, 2020, representing the official price target for Akouos Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $35, while BTIG Research analysts kept a Buy rating on AKUS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Akouos Inc. is set at 2.53 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.72, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 10.91.

AKUS Stock Performance Analysis:

Akouos Inc. [AKUS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.97.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AKUS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.70, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.51, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.39 for Akouos Inc. [AKUS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 22.00, while it was recorded at 25.23 for the last single week of trading.

Insight into Akouos Inc. Fundamentals:

Return on Total Capital for AKUS is now -78.92, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -86.32. Additionally, AKUS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 181.78, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 161.44.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Akouos Inc. [AKUS] managed to generate an average of -$476,685 per employee.Akouos Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 36.20 and a Current Ratio set at 36.20.

Akouos Inc. [AKUS] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $736 million, or 81.40% of AKUS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AKUS stocks are: 5AM VENTURE MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 4,605,784, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 15.30% of the total institutional ownership; NEA MANAGEMENT COMPANY, LLC, holding 4,298,488 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $113.22 million in AKUS stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $84.32 million in AKUS stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Akouos Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 55 institutional holders increased their position in Akouos Inc. [NASDAQ:AKUS] by around 27,946,018 shares. Additionally, 0 investors decreased positions by around 0 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 0 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 27,946,018 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AKUS stock had 55 new institutional investments in for a total of 27,946,018 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.