Personalis Inc. [PSNL] Stock trading around $24.12 per share: What’s Next?

Personalis Inc. [NASDAQ: PSNL] jumped around 1.04 points on Friday, while shares priced at $24.12 at the close of the session, up 4.51%. The company report on September 17, 2020 that Personalis Receives Contract Extension and New Task Order From the VA’s Million Veteran Program – Total Awarded to Date Now $175M.

Personalis, Inc. (Nasdaq: PSNL), a leader in advanced genomics for population sequencing and cancer, announces that the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs Million Veteran Program (VA MVP) has exercised its option to extend our existing contract through September 2021. The VA also issued a new task order with an approximate value of up to $31M, and it has the right to issue additional task orders through the duration of the contract extension. Realizing revenue from this contract is subject to the receipt of samples from the VA MVP and performance of services by Personalis. The cumulative value of task orders received to date from the VA MVP has increased to approximately $175M.

Personalis was first contracted by the VA MVP to provide DNA sequencing and data analysis services in 2012. Since then, Personalis has invested in technology and infrastructure to expand its high-volume capabilities and has developed advanced data systems for sample receipt to managing large amounts of genetic data. The company has delivered over 87,000 genomes to date, has received over 100,000 samples and is continuing to receive samples from the MVP.

Personalis Inc. stock is now 121.28% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. PSNL Stock saw the intraday high of $24.79 and lowest of $23.21 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 24.87, which means current price is +464.87% above from all time high which was touched on 08/19/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 486.08K shares, PSNL reached a trading volume of 1707803 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Personalis Inc. [PSNL]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PSNL shares is $25.80 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PSNL stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Personalis Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 27, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Needham raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on August 18, 2020, representing the official price target for Personalis Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $22, while BofA/Merrill analysts kept a Buy rating on PSNL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Personalis Inc. is set at 1.72, with the Price to Sales ratio for PSNL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 11.99. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.23, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.86.

How has PSNL stock performed recently?

Personalis Inc. [PSNL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 15.63. With this latest performance, PSNL shares gained by 0.42% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 268.81% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 49.35% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PSNL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.51, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.11, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.88 for Personalis Inc. [PSNL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 20.15, while it was recorded at 22.96 for the last single week of trading, and 12.77 for the last 200 days.

Personalis Inc. [PSNL]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Personalis Inc. [PSNL] shares currently have an operating margin of -34.38 and a Gross Margin at +33.86. Personalis Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -38.47.

Return on Total Capital for PSNL is now -46.04, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -55.11. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -55.92, with Return on Assets sitting at -25.21. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Personalis Inc. [PSNL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1.87. Additionally, PSNL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 1.84, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.27. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.60, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.59.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Personalis Inc. [PSNL] managed to generate an average of -$137,824 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 16.81 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.66.Personalis Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.70 and a Current Ratio set at 2.80.

Earnings analysis for Personalis Inc. [PSNL]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Personalis Inc. posted -0.22/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.25/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 12.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PSNL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Personalis Inc. go to 12.40%.

Insider trade positions for Personalis Inc. [PSNL]

There are presently around $475 million, or 49.60% of PSNL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PSNL stocks are: ABINGWORTH LLP with ownership of 5,449,294, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.90% of the total institutional ownership; ARK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 2,068,683 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $49.9 million in PSNL stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $39.84 million in PSNL stock with ownership of nearly 9.173% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Personalis Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 51 institutional holders increased their position in Personalis Inc. [NASDAQ:PSNL] by around 2,727,751 shares. Additionally, 28 investors decreased positions by around 2,360,554 shares, while 9 investors held positions by with 14,595,686 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 19,683,991 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PSNL stock had 22 new institutional investments in for a total of 509,195 shares, while 7 institutional investors sold positions of 225,909 shares during the same period.