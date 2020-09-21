Oak Street Health Inc. [OSH] Stock trading around $42.25 per share: What’s Next?

Oak Street Health Inc. [NYSE: OSH] stock went on an upward path that rose over 5.92% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -0.21%.

The one-year Oak Street Health Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 23.87. The average equity rating for OSH stock is currently 1.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $716.98 million, with 240.88 million shares outstanding and 66.76 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 688.05K shares, OSH stock reached a trading volume of 1739784 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Oak Street Health Inc. [OSH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OSH shares is $55.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OSH stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

William Blair have made an estimate for Oak Street Health Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on August 31, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Truist raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on August 31, 2020, representing the official price target for Oak Street Health Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $55, while Robert W. Baird analysts kept a Outperform rating on OSH stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Oak Street Health Inc. is set at 3.62, with the Price to Sales ratio for OSH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.98.

OSH Stock Performance Analysis:

Oak Street Health Inc. [OSH] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.21.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum, while it was recorded at 41.12 for the last single week of trading.

Insight into Oak Street Health Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Oak Street Health Inc. [OSH] shares currently have an operating margin of -18.66 and a Gross Margin at +3.94. Oak Street Health Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -19.38.

Return on Total Capital for OSH is now -125.93, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -161.52. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -494.95, with Return on Assets sitting at -41.39. Additionally, OSH Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 156.97, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 26.95.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Oak Street Health Inc. [OSH] managed to generate an average of -$46,897 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.45 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 2.14.Oak Street Health Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.