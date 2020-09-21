NTN Buzztime Inc. [NTN] Is Currently 17.75 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

NTN Buzztime Inc. [AMEX: NTN] closed the trading session at $1.99 on 09/18/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $1.67, while the highest price level was $2.40. The company report on September 18, 2020 that NTN Buzztime Enters Asset Purchase Agreement to Sell Entertainment and Advertising Assets.

– The asset sale complements Buzztime’s previously announced proposed reverse merger.

NTN Buzztime, Inc. (NYSE American: NTN) signed a definitive asset purchase agreement to sell its social entertainment, customer engagement, and advertising technology assets to eGames.com Holdings LLC (eGames.com) for $2.0 million in cash. The proposed transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2020 subject to the satisfaction or waiver of closing conditions in the purchase agreement.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -9.55 percent and weekly performance of 23.60 percent. The stock has been moved at 25.95 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -24.05 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -36.83 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.78M shares, NTN reached to a volume of 2439762 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about NTN Buzztime Inc. [NTN]:

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for NTN Buzztime Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on June 19, 2015.

The Average True Range (ATR) for NTN Buzztime Inc. is set at 0.39, with the Price to Sales ratio for NTN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.39. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.02, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.88.

NTN stock trade performance evaluation

NTN Buzztime Inc. [NTN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 23.60. With this latest performance, NTN shares dropped by -24.05% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 25.95% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -14.96% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NTN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.69, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.57, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.46 for NTN Buzztime Inc. [NTN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.0219, while it was recorded at 1.7200 for the last single week of trading, and 1.8989 for the last 200 days.

NTN Buzztime Inc. [NTN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and NTN Buzztime Inc. [NTN] shares currently have an operating margin of -6.12 and a Gross Margin at +60.40. NTN Buzztime Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -10.34.

Return on Total Capital for NTN is now -11.07, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -23.14. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -34.09, with Return on Assets sitting at -13.58. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, NTN Buzztime Inc. [NTN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 119.43. Additionally, NTN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 54.43, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 39.80. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 57.19, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 26.06.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, NTN Buzztime Inc. [NTN] managed to generate an average of -$52,487 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 16.94 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.31.NTN Buzztime Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for NTN Buzztime Inc. [NTN] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, NTN Buzztime Inc. posted -0.16/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.27/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 40.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NTN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for NTN Buzztime Inc. go to 20.00%.

NTN Buzztime Inc. [NTN]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $0 million, or 14.50% of NTN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NTN stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 115,029, which is approximately 85.743% of the company’s market cap and around 6.40% of the total institutional ownership; PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP, INC., holding 30,122 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $60000.0 in NTN stocks shares; and JANE STREET GROUP, LLC, currently with $43000.0 in NTN stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in NTN Buzztime Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 3 institutional holders increased their position in NTN Buzztime Inc. [AMEX:NTN] by around 75,041 shares. Additionally, 4 investors decreased positions by around 594,235 shares, while 9 investors held positions by with 441,849 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 227,427 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NTN stock had 1 new institutional investments in for a total of 21,787 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 299,094 shares during the same period.