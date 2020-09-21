Market cap of TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. [TCRR] reaches 643.28M – now what?

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: TCRR] closed the trading session at $20.28 on 09/18/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $19.425, while the highest price level was $20.51. The company report on September 8, 2020 that TCR2 Therapeutics to Participate in Two Upcoming Conferences in September.

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: TCRR), a clinical-stage immunotherapy company with a pipeline of novel T cell therapies for patients suffering from cancer, today announced that Ian Somaiya, Chief Financial Officer of TCR2 Therapeutics, will present an update on Company progress at two upcoming conferences in September using a virtual platform.

A live webcast of each presentation will be available on the Investors page of the Company’s website at www.investors.tcr2.com. An archived replay will be available for at least 30 days following the presentation.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 42.02 percent and weekly performance of 9.50 percent. The stock has been moved at 194.34 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 2.32 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 27.63 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 330.48K shares, TCRR reached to a volume of 1703464 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TCRR shares is $24.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TCRR stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Mizuho have made an estimate for TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 21, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on August 12, 2020, representing the official price target for TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $35, while ROTH Capital analysts kept a Buy rating on TCRR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. is set at 1.33 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.66, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.93.

TCRR stock trade performance evaluation

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. [TCRR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.50. With this latest performance, TCRR shares gained by 2.32% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 194.34% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 19.29% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TCRR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.13, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.80, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.25 for TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. [TCRR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 17.53, while it was recorded at 19.44 for the last single week of trading, and 13.86 for the last 200 days.

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. [TCRR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for TCRR is now -36.19, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -33.52. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -33.52, with Return on Assets sitting at -31.95.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. [TCRR] managed to generate an average of -$573,482 per employee.TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 21.00 and a Current Ratio set at 21.00.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. [TCRR] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. posted -0.58/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.55/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -5.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TCRR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. go to 0.00%.

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. [TCRR]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $308 million, or 65.20% of TCRR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TCRR stocks are: MPM ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 4,050,865, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 5.58% of the total institutional ownership; MPM ONCOLOGY IMPACT MANAGEMENT LP, holding 3,370,982 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $68.36 million in TCRR stocks shares; and REDMILE GROUP, LLC, currently with $35.8 million in TCRR stock with ownership of nearly -0.119% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 44 institutional holders increased their position in TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:TCRR] by around 1,177,563 shares. Additionally, 16 investors decreased positions by around 228,879 shares, while 7 investors held positions by with 13,792,552 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 15,198,994 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TCRR stock had 18 new institutional investments in for a total of 382,724 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 49,467 shares during the same period.