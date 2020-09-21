Monday, September 21, 2020
Market Analysts see Unity Biotechnology Inc. [UBX] gaining to $5. Time to buy?

By Annabelle Farmer

Unity Biotechnology Inc. [NASDAQ: UBX] jumped around 0.18 points on Friday, while shares priced at $3.84 at the close of the session, up 4.92%.

Unity Biotechnology Inc. stock is now -46.74% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. UBX Stock saw the intraday high of $4.10 and lowest of $3.65 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 15.44, which means current price is +41.18% above from all time high which was touched on 08/10/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.57M shares, UBX reached a trading volume of 2346395 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Unity Biotechnology Inc. [UBX]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UBX shares is $5.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UBX stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Unity Biotechnology Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on August 18, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Mizuho raised their target price from $33 to $4. The new note on the price target was released on August 18, 2020, representing the official price target for Unity Biotechnology Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $31 to $5, while Citigroup kept a Neutral rating on UBX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Unity Biotechnology Inc. is set at 0.59 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.70, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.41.

How has UBX stock performed recently?

Unity Biotechnology Inc. [UBX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 30.61. With this latest performance, UBX shares gained by 20.19% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -26.01% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -44.91% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UBX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.30, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.60, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.49 for Unity Biotechnology Inc. [UBX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.54, while it was recorded at 3.56 for the last single week of trading, and 6.91 for the last 200 days.

Unity Biotechnology Inc. [UBX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for UBX is now -64.36, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -58.14. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -58.15, with Return on Assets sitting at -49.23. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Unity Biotechnology Inc. [UBX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.04. Additionally, UBX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.04, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.03.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Unity Biotechnology Inc. [UBX] managed to generate an average of -$838,541 per employee.Unity Biotechnology Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 7.90 and a Current Ratio set at 7.90.

Earnings analysis for Unity Biotechnology Inc. [UBX]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Unity Biotechnology Inc. posted -0.51/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.51/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for UBX.

Insider trade positions for Unity Biotechnology Inc. [UBX]

There are presently around $97 million, or 72.80% of UBX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UBX stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 6,098,817, which is approximately 6.057% of the company’s market cap and around 9.00% of the total institutional ownership; BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO, holding 3,803,014 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $14.6 million in UBX stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $11.11 million in UBX stock with ownership of nearly 30.994% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Unity Biotechnology Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 54 institutional holders increased their position in Unity Biotechnology Inc. [NASDAQ:UBX] by around 3,438,211 shares. Additionally, 24 investors decreased positions by around 372,240 shares, while 16 investors held positions by with 21,330,447 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 25,140,898 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UBX stock had 23 new institutional investments in for a total of 684,815 shares, while 11 institutional investors sold positions of 169,746 shares during the same period.

