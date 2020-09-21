Market Analysts see Relay Therapeutics Inc. [RLAY] gaining to $36. Time to buy?

Relay Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: RLAY] jumped around 4.02 points on Friday, while shares priced at $44.20 at the close of the session, up 10.00%.

Compared to the average trading volume of 526.72K shares, RLAY reached a trading volume of 5172318 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Relay Therapeutics Inc. [RLAY]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RLAY shares is $49.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RLAY stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Relay Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on August 10, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Guggenheim raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on August 10, 2020, representing the official price target for Relay Therapeutics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $64, while Goldman analysts kept a Buy rating on RLAY stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Relay Therapeutics Inc. is set at 3.61

How has RLAY stock performed recently?

Relay Therapeutics Inc. [RLAY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 25.75.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RLAY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.91, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 73.97, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.55 for Relay Therapeutics Inc. [RLAY].

Relay Therapeutics Inc. [RLAY]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for RLAY is now -20.92, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -18.78. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -19.35, with Return on Assets sitting at -18.33. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Relay Therapeutics Inc. [RLAY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 6.95. Additionally, RLAY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 6.50, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 6.32.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Relay Therapeutics Inc. [RLAY] managed to generate an average of -$617,254 per employee.Relay Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 24.70 and a Current Ratio set at 24.70.