Market Analysts see OneSpan Inc. [OSPN] gaining to $24. Time to buy?

OneSpan Inc. [NASDAQ: OSPN] gained 7.18% on the last trading session, reaching $22.70 price per share at the time. The company report on September 19, 2020 that SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in OneSpan, Inc. of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline – OSPN.

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 19, 2020 / Pomerantz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against OneSpan, Inc. (“OneSpan” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:OSPN) and certain of its officers. The class action, filed in United States District Court for the Northern District of Illinois, Eastern Division, and docketed under 20-cv-04906, is on behalf of a class consisting of all persons other than Defendants who purchased or otherwise acquired OneSpan securities between May 9, 2018, and August 11, 2020, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”), seeking to recover damages caused by Defendants’ violations of the federal securities laws and to pursue remedies under Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the “Exchange Act”) and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder, against the Company and certain of its top officials.

If you are a shareholder who purchased OneSpan securities during the class period, you have until October 19, 2020, to ask the Court to appoint you as Lead Plaintiff for the class. A copy of the Complaint can be obtained at www.pomerantzlaw.com. To discuss this action, contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888.476.6529 (or 888.4-POMLAW), toll-free, Ext. 7980. Those who inquire by e-mail are encouraged to include their mailing address, telephone number, and the number of shares purchased.

OneSpan Inc. represents 40.03 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $854.43 million with the latest information. OSPN stock price has been found in the range of $21.16 to $22.80.

If compared to the average trading volume of 550.27K shares, OSPN reached a trading volume of 1308813 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about OneSpan Inc. [OSPN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OSPN shares is $30.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OSPN stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Needham have made an estimate for OneSpan Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 19, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on March 27, 2020, representing the official price target for OneSpan Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $22, while B. Riley FBR analysts kept a Buy rating on OSPN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for OneSpan Inc. is set at 1.39, with the Price to Sales ratio for OSPN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.26. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.53, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.94. Price to Free Cash Flow for OSPN in the course of the last twelve months was 23.22 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.60.

Trading performance analysis for OSPN stock

OneSpan Inc. [OSPN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.77. With this latest performance, OSPN shares gained by 10.62% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 59.52% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 45.42% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OSPN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.19, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.37, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.80 for OneSpan Inc. [OSPN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 24.83, while it was recorded at 21.31 for the last single week of trading, and 20.14 for the last 200 days.

OneSpan Inc. [OSPN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and OneSpan Inc. [OSPN] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.43 and a Gross Margin at +64.08. OneSpan Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.45.

Return on Total Capital for OSPN is now 6.17, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.33. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 3.40, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.38. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, OneSpan Inc. [OSPN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 5.28. Additionally, OSPN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 5.01, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 3.62. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 4.28, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 4.07.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, OneSpan Inc. [OSPN] managed to generate an average of $11,813 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.71 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.69.OneSpan Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.60 and a Current Ratio set at 2.90.

OneSpan Inc. [OSPN]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, OneSpan Inc. posted 0.36/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.15/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 140.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for OSPN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for OneSpan Inc. go to 2.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at OneSpan Inc. [OSPN]

There are presently around $709 million, or 79.20% of OSPN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of OSPN stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 5,015,395, which is approximately 2.892% of the company’s market cap and around 11.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 2,285,996 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $51.89 million in OSPN stocks shares; and LEGION PARTNERS ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $51.69 million in OSPN stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in OneSpan Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 79 institutional holders increased their position in OneSpan Inc. [NASDAQ:OSPN] by around 5,686,890 shares. Additionally, 64 investors decreased positions by around 2,366,174 shares, while 28 investors held positions by with 23,160,063 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 31,213,127 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. OSPN stock had 31 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,196,303 shares, while 15 institutional investors sold positions of 597,651 shares during the same period.