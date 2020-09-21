Live Oak Bancshares Inc. [LOB] moved up 7.88: Why It’s Important

Live Oak Bancshares Inc. [NASDAQ: LOB] price surged by 7.88 percent to reach at $1.91. The company report on September 17, 2020 that Live Oak Bancshares Appoints Dr. Tonya Bradford to Board of Directors.

Live Oak Bancshares announced today the appointment of Dr. Tonya Bradford to its board of directors effective September 16, 2020. Dr. Bradford has also been appointed to the board of directors of Live Oak Bank.

“We are very pleased to welcome Tonya to our board,” said Live Oak Chairman and CEO James S. (Chip) Mahan, III. “She is an accomplished executive and academic and brings a wealth of expertise and strategic vision to help Live Oak Bank continue on its mission to be America’s small business bank.”.

A sum of 1098834 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 204.12K shares. Live Oak Bancshares Inc. shares reached a high of $26.59 and dropped to a low of $24.57 until finishing in the latest session at $26.16.

The one-year LOB stock forecast points to a potential downside of -53.88. The average equity rating for LOB stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Live Oak Bancshares Inc. [LOB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LOB shares is $17.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LOB stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Live Oak Bancshares Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on September 09, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on May 12, 2020, representing the official price target for Live Oak Bancshares Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Live Oak Bancshares Inc. is set at 1.00, with the Price to Sales ratio for LOB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.88. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.93, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 36.08.

LOB Stock Performance Analysis:

Live Oak Bancshares Inc. [LOB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 12.86. With this latest performance, LOB shares gained by 34.22% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 187.16% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 41.79% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LOB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 80.96, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 83.42, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 77.37 for Live Oak Bancshares Inc. [LOB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 19.33, while it was recorded at 24.51 for the last single week of trading, and 16.25 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Live Oak Bancshares Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Live Oak Bancshares Inc. [LOB] shares currently have an operating margin of +11.31. Live Oak Bancshares Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.94.

Return on Total Capital for LOB is now 6.67, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.51. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 3.52, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.43. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Live Oak Bancshares Inc. [LOB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.49. Additionally, LOB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.49, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.05. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.37, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.37.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Live Oak Bancshares Inc. [LOB] managed to generate an average of $28,400 per employee.

LOB Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Live Oak Bancshares Inc. posted 0.09/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.12/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -25.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LOB.

Live Oak Bancshares Inc. [LOB] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $459 million, or 47.40% of LOB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LOB stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 5,412,214, which is approximately 5.159% of the company’s market cap and around 1.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 1,949,785 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $51.01 million in LOB stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $35.97 million in LOB stock with ownership of nearly 7.069% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Live Oak Bancshares Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 55 institutional holders increased their position in Live Oak Bancshares Inc. [NASDAQ:LOB] by around 1,425,727 shares. Additionally, 49 investors decreased positions by around 1,422,886 shares, while 22 investors held positions by with 14,698,369 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 17,546,982 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LOB stock had 13 new institutional investments in for a total of 413,197 shares, while 19 institutional investors sold positions of 817,682 shares during the same period.