Liberty Latin America Ltd. [LILAK] Revenue clocked in at $3.72 billion, down -55.20% YTD: What’s Next?

Liberty Latin America Ltd. [NASDAQ: LILAK] price surged by 5.51 percent to reach at $0.43. The company report on September 10, 2020 that Liberty Latin America Ltd. Announces When-Issued Trading and Trading Symbol Information for Subscription Rights Offering.

Liberty Latin America Ltd. (“Liberty Latin America”) (Nasdaq: LILA and LILAK, OTC Link: LILAB) announced today that the subscription rights to purchase its Class C common shares (the “Class C Rights”) to be distributed to holders of Liberty Latin America’s Class A common shares, Class B common shares and Class C common shares in connection with its previously announced rights offering (the “Rights Offering”) will trade on a when-issued basis on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol “LILRV” on September 10, 2020 and will begin trading in the regular way on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol “LILAR” on September 11, 2020.

For additional information on the Rights Offering, please see the prospectus included in Liberty Latin America’s Registration Statement on Form S-3 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “Commission”) on September 10, 2020 (the “Prospectus”). The completion of the distribution of the Class C Rights remains subject to the satisfaction of certain conditions, and Liberty Latin America reserves the right to terminate the Rights Offering at any time prior to the expiration date of the Rights Offering, including prior to the distribution of the Class C Rights or the commencement of the Rights Offering.

A sum of 5973877 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.16M shares. Liberty Latin America Ltd. shares reached a high of $8.25 and dropped to a low of $7.79 until finishing in the latest session at $8.23.

The average equity rating for LILAK stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Liberty Latin America Ltd. [LILAK]:

Goldman have made an estimate for Liberty Latin America Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 03, 2018. The new note on the price target was released on September 27, 2017, representing the official price target for Liberty Latin America Ltd. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $45 to $26, while Pivotal Research Group kept a Buy rating on LILAK stock. On October 05, 2016, analysts increased their price target for LILAK shares from 43 to 45.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Liberty Latin America Ltd. is set at 0.43, with the Price to Sales ratio for LILAK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.31. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.59.

LILAK Stock Performance Analysis:

Liberty Latin America Ltd. [LILAK] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.16. With this latest performance, LILAK shares dropped by -5.65% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -5.55% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -52.34% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LILAK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.34, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.11, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.95 for Liberty Latin America Ltd. [LILAK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.42, while it was recorded at 8.19 for the last single week of trading, and 12.39 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Liberty Latin America Ltd. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Liberty Latin America Ltd. [LILAK] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.80 and a Gross Margin at +36.62. Liberty Latin America Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2.07.

Return on Total Capital for LILAK is now 5.27, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -0.77. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -2.57, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.56. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Liberty Latin America Ltd. [LILAK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 269.15. Additionally, LILAK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 72.91, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 56.03. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 263.35, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 71.34.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Liberty Latin America Ltd. [LILAK] managed to generate an average of -$8,010 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.49 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.27.

LILAK Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Liberty Latin America Ltd. posted 0.18/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.06/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 200.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LILAK.

Liberty Latin America Ltd. [LILAK] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $891 million, or 93.98% of LILAK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LILAK stocks are: GENESIS INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLP with ownership of 11,215,641, which is approximately -4.237% of the company’s market cap and around 6.98% of the total institutional ownership; SEARCHLIGHT CAPITAL PARTNERS, L.P., holding 11,008,786 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $90.6 million in LILAK stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $70.51 million in LILAK stock with ownership of nearly 5.939% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Liberty Latin America Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 91 institutional holders increased their position in Liberty Latin America Ltd. [NASDAQ:LILAK] by around 10,311,554 shares. Additionally, 79 investors decreased positions by around 18,043,807 shares, while 48 investors held positions by with 79,961,193 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 108,316,554 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LILAK stock had 31 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,849,051 shares, while 23 institutional investors sold positions of 3,503,697 shares during the same period.