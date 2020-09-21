Ladenburg Thalmann lifts Outlook Therapeutics Inc. [OTLK] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Outlook Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: OTLK] gained 5.41% on the last trading session, reaching $0.70 price per share at the time.

Outlook Therapeutics Inc. represents 90.76 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $83.87 million with the latest information. OTLK stock price has been found in the range of $0.68 to $0.746.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.65M shares, OTLK reached a trading volume of 2253861 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Outlook Therapeutics Inc. [OTLK]:

Ladenburg Thalmann have made an estimate for Outlook Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 11, 2019. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Oppenheimer raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on May 16, 2019, representing the official price target for Outlook Therapeutics Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Outlook Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for OTLK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 14.21. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.80, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.20.

Trading performance analysis for OTLK stock

Outlook Therapeutics Inc. [OTLK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 14.03. With this latest performance, OTLK shares dropped by -54.53% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 25.80% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -57.84% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OTLK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 31.80, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.48, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.09 for Outlook Therapeutics Inc. [OTLK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.1573, while it was recorded at 0.6586 for the last single week of trading, and 0.9608 for the last 200 days.

Outlook Therapeutics Inc. [OTLK]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Outlook Therapeutics Inc. [OTLK] shares currently have an operating margin of -301.29. Outlook Therapeutics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -424.56.

Additionally, OTLK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 357.90, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 87.23.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Outlook Therapeutics Inc. [OTLK] managed to generate an average of -$2,470,368 per employee.Outlook Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Outlook Therapeutics Inc. [OTLK]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Outlook Therapeutics Inc. posted -0.12/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.31/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 61.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for OTLK.

An analysis of insider ownership at Outlook Therapeutics Inc. [OTLK]

There are presently around $1 million, or 1.40% of OTLK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of OTLK stocks are: LVW ADVISORS, LLC with ownership of 675,165, which is approximately 54.604% of the company’s market cap and around 15.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 536,260 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.37 million in OTLK stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $83000.0 in OTLK stock with ownership of nearly 77.716% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Outlook Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 17 institutional holders increased their position in Outlook Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:OTLK] by around 501,203 shares. Additionally, 10 investors decreased positions by around 4,830,269 shares, while 3 investors held positions by with 3,608,369 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,723,103 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. OTLK stock had 6 new institutional investments in for a total of 100,070 shares, while 9 institutional investors sold positions of 4,830,268 shares during the same period.