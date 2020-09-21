Jefferies slashes price target on Sutro Biopharma Inc. [STRO] – find out why.

Sutro Biopharma Inc. [NASDAQ: STRO] gained 6.94% or 0.77 points to close at $11.86 with a heavy trading volume of 1899663 shares. The company report on September 9, 2020 that Sutro Biopharma Presents Promising STRO-002 Interim Phase 1 Clinical Data in Ovarian Cancer at the 2020 IGCS Annual Global Meeting.

– Updated Data Further Demonstrate Promising Efficacy and Safety Profile in a Heavily Pretreated Patient Population Not Selected Based on Receptor Expression.

– Conference Call Today Scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Eastern Time.

It opened the trading session at $11.16, the shares rose to $12.6002 and dropped to $11.0282, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for STRO points out that the company has recorded 45.17% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -97.67% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 323.20K shares, STRO reached to a volume of 1899663 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Sutro Biopharma Inc. [STRO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for STRO shares is $19.38 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on STRO stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Sutro Biopharma Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 02, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on July 16, 2020, representing the official price target for Sutro Biopharma Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $18, while SunTrust analysts kept a Buy rating on STRO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sutro Biopharma Inc. is set at 0.88, with the Price to Sales ratio for STRO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.90. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.72, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.46.

Trading performance analysis for STRO stock

Sutro Biopharma Inc. [STRO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 16.33. With this latest performance, STRO shares gained by 28.35% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 45.17% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 10.84% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for STRO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.89, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.75, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.09 for Sutro Biopharma Inc. [STRO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.44, while it was recorded at 11.20 for the last single week of trading, and 9.91 for the last 200 days.

Sutro Biopharma Inc. [STRO]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sutro Biopharma Inc. [STRO] shares currently have an operating margin of -129.79. Sutro Biopharma Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -130.44.

Return on Total Capital for STRO is now -43.69, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -44.92. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -48.62, with Return on Assets sitting at -29.38. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Sutro Biopharma Inc. [STRO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 10.10. Additionally, STRO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 9.17, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 6.32. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 9.08, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 8.24.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Sutro Biopharma Inc. [STRO] managed to generate an average of -$331,810 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.73 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.23.Sutro Biopharma Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 7.30 and a Current Ratio set at 7.30.

Sutro Biopharma Inc. [STRO]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Sutro Biopharma Inc. posted -0.56/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.65/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 13.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for STRO.

An analysis of insider ownership at Sutro Biopharma Inc. [STRO]

There are presently around $290 million, or 82.80% of STRO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of STRO stocks are: BVF INC/IL with ownership of 2,368,392, which is approximately 398.103% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; EVENTIDE ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 1,985,975 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $23.55 million in STRO stocks shares; and RA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P., currently with $22.77 million in STRO stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Sutro Biopharma Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 58 institutional holders increased their position in Sutro Biopharma Inc. [NASDAQ:STRO] by around 13,289,625 shares. Additionally, 14 investors decreased positions by around 762,995 shares, while 10 investors held positions by with 10,365,357 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 24,417,977 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. STRO stock had 23 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,956,271 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 119,387 shares during the same period.