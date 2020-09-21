H.C. Wainwright slashes price target on CEL-SCI Corporation [CVM] – find out why.

CEL-SCI Corporation [AMEX: CVM] jumped around 1.61 points on Friday, while shares priced at $14.34 at the close of the session, up 12.65%. The company report on September 18, 2020 that CEL-SCI Awarded European Patent for LEAPS Vaccine in Treatment of Rheumatoid Arthritis.

LEAPS Platform Technology being developed as a therapeutic vaccine for rheumatoid arthritis with support of a NIAMS grant of the NIH.

CEL-SCI Corporation (NYSE American: CVM) today announced that the European Patent Office has issued CEL-SCI patent: European Patent 2989121 to be published on October 7, 2020, and titled “Method of Preparation and Composition of Peptide Constructs for Treatment of Rheumatoid Arthritis” for the Company’s LEAPS platform technology. CEL-SCI’s LEAPS technology relates to peptide constructs which may be useful in the treatment or prevention of autoimmune diseases, particularly rheumatoid arthritis, asthma, allergies, and host versus graft (or graft versus host) rejection.

CEL-SCI Corporation stock is now 56.72% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. CVM Stock saw the intraday high of $14.47 and lowest of $12.53 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 18.00, which means current price is +125.83% above from all time high which was touched on 05/04/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 604.38K shares, CVM reached a trading volume of 2802018 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CVM shares is $23.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CVM stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for CEL-SCI Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 13, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Dawson James raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on March 02, 2015, representing the official price target for CEL-SCI Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CEL-SCI Corporation is set at 0.92, with the Price to Sales ratio for CVM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 819.53. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 28.12, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.59.

CEL-SCI Corporation [CVM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.23. With this latest performance, CVM shares gained by 15.18% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 20.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 67.92% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CVM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.06, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.72, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.53 for CEL-SCI Corporation [CVM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.10, while it was recorded at 13.13 for the last single week of trading, and 12.58 for the last 200 days.

CEL-SCI Corporation [CVM]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and CEL-SCI Corporation [CVM] shares currently have an operating margin of -4364.11. CEL-SCI Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -4783.24.

Return on Total Capital for CVM is now -126.13, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -138.24. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -862.18, with Return on Assets sitting at -77.38. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, CEL-SCI Corporation [CVM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 263.13. Additionally, CVM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 72.46, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 48.90. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 263.13, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 72.46.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.10 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.02.CEL-SCI Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.70 and a Current Ratio set at 4.90.

Earnings analysis for CEL-SCI Corporation [CVM]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, CEL-SCI Corporation posted -0.13/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.09/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -44.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CVM.

Insider trade positions for CEL-SCI Corporation [CVM]

There are presently around $185 million, or 33.90% of CVM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CVM stocks are: STATE STREET CORP with ownership of 2,555,977, which is approximately 347.372% of the company’s market cap and around 4.00% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 2,372,650 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $34.02 million in CVM stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $24.12 million in CVM stock with ownership of nearly 1.493% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in CEL-SCI Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 61 institutional holders increased their position in CEL-SCI Corporation [AMEX:CVM] by around 4,237,191 shares. Additionally, 29 investors decreased positions by around 874,260 shares, while 24 investors held positions by with 7,794,430 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 12,905,881 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CVM stock had 23 new institutional investments in for a total of 616,633 shares, while 13 institutional investors sold positions of 205,792 shares during the same period.