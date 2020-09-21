Monday, September 21, 2020
Finance

Genius Brands International Inc. [GNUS] moved up 19.90: Why It’s Important

By Brandon Evans

Genius Brands International Inc. [NASDAQ: GNUS] jumped around 0.21 points on Friday, while shares priced at $1.24 at the close of the session, up 19.90%.

Genius Brands International Inc. stock is now 352.88% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. GNUS Stock saw the intraday high of $1.31 and lowest of $1.01 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 11.73, which means current price is +2,293.41% above from all time high which was touched on 06/04/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 33.48M shares, GNUS reached a trading volume of 42833469 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Genius Brands International Inc. [GNUS]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for Genius Brands International Inc. is set at 0.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for GNUS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 44.23. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.52, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.30.

How has GNUS stock performed recently?

Genius Brands International Inc. [GNUS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 21.08. With this latest performance, GNUS shares dropped by -11.15% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 298.52% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 50.61% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GNUS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.23, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.36, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.79 for Genius Brands International Inc. [GNUS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.5043, while it was recorded at 1.0790 for the last single week of trading, and 1.1317 for the last 200 days.

Genius Brands International Inc. [GNUS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Genius Brands International Inc. [GNUS] shares currently have an operating margin of -113.21 and a Gross Margin at +16.90. Genius Brands International Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -194.34.

Return on Total Capital for GNUS is now -37.61, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -74.64. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -104.72, with Return on Assets sitting at -42.51. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Genius Brands International Inc. [GNUS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 106.02. Additionally, GNUS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 51.46, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 32.75. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 73.31, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 35.58.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Genius Brands International Inc. [GNUS] managed to generate an average of -$574,062 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.88 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.22.Genius Brands International Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.70 and a Current Ratio set at 6.70.

Insider trade positions for Genius Brands International Inc. [GNUS]

There are presently around $36 million, or 15.20% of GNUS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GNUS stocks are: ANSON FUNDS MANAGEMENT LP with ownership of 17,857,143, which is approximately 678.438% of the company’s market cap and around 6.00% of the total institutional ownership; CVI HOLDINGS, LLC, holding 5,952,381 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $7.35 million in GNUS stocks shares; and PALOMA PARTNERS MANAGEMENT CO, currently with $0.97 million in GNUS stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Genius Brands International Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 62 institutional holders increased their position in Genius Brands International Inc. [NASDAQ:GNUS] by around 26,965,821 shares. Additionally, 6 investors decreased positions by around 671,375 shares, while 4 investors held positions by with 1,879,562 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 29,516,758 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GNUS stock had 56 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,625,230 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 80,582 shares during the same period.

Previous articleArt’s-Way Manufacturing Co. Inc. [ARTW] Stock trading around $2.83 per share: What’s Next?
Next articleNTN Buzztime Inc. [NTN] Is Currently 17.75 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

