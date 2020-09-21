Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. [DCPH] Stock trading around $56.07 per share: What’s Next?

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: DCPH] gained 6.66% on the last trading session, reaching $56.07 price per share at the time. The company report on September 18, 2020 that Deciphera Presents Data from QINLOCK™ (Ripretinib) Program in Patients with Gastrointestinal Stromal Tumor at the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Virtual Congress 2020.

– Strength of QINLOCK PFS and OS Benefit in INVICTUS Study Reinforced with Longer Follow-up Period -.

– QINLOCK Dose Escalation Upon Progression Offers Additional Clinically Meaningful PFS Benefit in Phase 1 Study -.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. represents 55.92 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $2.96 billion with the latest information. DCPH stock price has been found in the range of $52.77 to $56.17.

If compared to the average trading volume of 426.16K shares, DCPH reached a trading volume of 1327034 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. [DCPH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DCPH shares is $73.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DCPH stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on September 14, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Nomura dropped their target price from $84 to $60. The new note on the price target was released on May 07, 2020, representing the official price target for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $70, while Barclays analysts kept a Overweight rating on DCPH stock. On December 20, 2019, analysts increased their price target for DCPH shares from 53 to 77.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 2.32, with the Price to Sales ratio for DCPH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 411.65. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.06, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 11.55.

Trading performance analysis for DCPH stock

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. [DCPH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 24.96. With this latest performance, DCPH shares gained by 27.34% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 50.89% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 55.66% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DCPH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 73.71, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 81.22, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.08 for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. [DCPH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 47.90, while it was recorded at 52.37 for the last single week of trading, and 53.60 for the last 200 days.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. [DCPH]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. [DCPH] shares currently have an operating margin of -802.90. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -769.02.

Return on Total Capital for DCPH is now -46.83, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -44.98. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -46.53, with Return on Assets sitting at -40.99. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. [DCPH] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 3.23. Additionally, DCPH Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 3.13, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 2.84. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 2.91, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 2.82.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. [DCPH] managed to generate an average of -$745,178 per employee.Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 12.30 and a Current Ratio set at 12.30.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. [DCPH]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. posted -1.28/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -1.14/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -12.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DCPH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. go to 21.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. [DCPH]

There are presently around $2,363 million, or 77.10% of DCPH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DCPH stocks are: REDMILE GROUP, LLC with ownership of 4,978,941, which is approximately -2.684% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 3,549,561 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $199.02 million in DCPH stocks shares; and FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC, currently with $198.01 million in DCPH stock with ownership of nearly 9.085% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 99 institutional holders increased their position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:DCPH] by around 6,727,402 shares. Additionally, 62 investors decreased positions by around 4,828,706 shares, while 19 investors held positions by with 30,592,313 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 42,148,421 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DCPH stock had 33 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,242,916 shares, while 15 institutional investors sold positions of 753,909 shares during the same period.