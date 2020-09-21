Credit Suisse slashes price target on Brigham Minerals Inc. [MNRL] – find out why.

Brigham Minerals Inc. [NYSE: MNRL] stock went on an upward path that rose over 5.23% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 19.41%. The company report on September 15, 2020 that Brigham Minerals, Inc. Announces Participation in Credit Suisse Oil & Gas Royalty Mineral Investor Day.

Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE: MNRL) (“Brigham Minerals,” “Brigham,” or the “Company”), a leading mineral and royalty interest acquisition company, today announced plans to participate in the Credit Suisse Oil & Gas Royalty Mineral Investor Day. The Company is presenting on September 16th at 10:00 am Central Time.

ABOUT BRIGHAM MINERALS, INC.

Over the last 12 months, MNRL stock dropped by -54.52%. The one-year Brigham Minerals Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 34.15. The average equity rating for MNRL stock is currently 1.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $518.36 million, with 56.91 million shares outstanding and 30.38 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 425.70K shares, MNRL stock reached a trading volume of 1780490 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Brigham Minerals Inc. [MNRL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MNRL shares is $14.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MNRL stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Brigham Minerals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on September 14, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on July 23, 2020, representing the official price target for Brigham Minerals Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $15, while Raymond James analysts kept a Strong Buy rating on MNRL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Brigham Minerals Inc. is set at 0.63, with the Price to Sales ratio for MNRL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.00. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.06, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.31. Price to Free Cash Flow for MNRL in the course of the last twelve months was 10.10 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 4.50.

MNRL Stock Performance Analysis:

Brigham Minerals Inc. [MNRL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 19.41. With this latest performance, MNRL shares dropped by -18.07% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 18.24% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -54.52% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MNRL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.19, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.58, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.28 for Brigham Minerals Inc. [MNRL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.24, while it was recorded at 9.10 for the last single week of trading, and 13.52 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Brigham Minerals Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Brigham Minerals Inc. [MNRL] shares currently have an operating margin of +36.66 and a Gross Margin at +58.30. Brigham Minerals Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.96.

Return on Total Capital for MNRL is now 8.96, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.46. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 1.46, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.43.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Brigham Minerals Inc. [MNRL] managed to generate an average of $147,634 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.70 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.24.Brigham Minerals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.50 and a Current Ratio set at 4.50.

MNRL Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Brigham Minerals Inc. posted 0.14/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.18/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -22.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MNRL.

Brigham Minerals Inc. [MNRL] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $390 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MNRL stocks are: WARBURG PINCUS LLC with ownership of 5,457,770, which is approximately -44.786% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 3,937,454 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $38.04 million in MNRL stocks shares; and DEEP BASIN CAPITAL LP, currently with $30.03 million in MNRL stock with ownership of nearly 2.132% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Brigham Minerals Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 82 institutional holders increased their position in Brigham Minerals Inc. [NYSE:MNRL] by around 9,568,259 shares. Additionally, 49 investors decreased positions by around 8,806,720 shares, while 17 investors held positions by with 21,948,592 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 40,323,571 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MNRL stock had 23 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,726,771 shares, while 22 institutional investors sold positions of 1,556,995 shares during the same period.