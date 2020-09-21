Cowen Initiated Ontrak Inc. [OTRK]. What else is Wall St. saying?

Ontrak Inc. [NASDAQ: OTRK] closed the trading session at $65.63 on 09/18/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $58.865, while the highest price level was $66.41. The company report on September 8, 2020 that Ontrak Announces Full Exercise of Overallotment Option in Public Offering of Non-Convertible Preferred Stock.

Company to use non-dilutive capital for working capital, M&A, investment in technology.

Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ: OTRK) (“Ontrak” or the “Company”), a leading AI-powered and telehealth enabled, virtualized outpatient healthcare treatment company, today announced that it has closed the full exercise of the underwriters’ over-allotment option regarding its previously announced underwritten public offering of 9.50% Series A Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock (the “Series A Preferred Stock”), resulting in aggregate gross proceeds to the Company of $48.9 million from the public offering. The Series A Preferred Stock sold in the offering has been approved for listing on the Nasdaq Global Market under the symbol “OTRKP.” After deducting underwriting fees and other offering expenses payable by the Company, the net proceeds to the Company were approximately $45.3 million.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 302.39 percent and weekly performance of -11.26 percent. The stock has been moved at 577.30 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 0.46 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 197.51 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 705.33K shares, OTRK reached to a volume of 1123949 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Ontrak Inc. [OTRK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OTRK shares is $69.60 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OTRK stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cowen have made an estimate for Ontrak Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 16, 2020.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ontrak Inc. is set at 7.64, with the Price to Sales ratio for OTRK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 20.08.

OTRK stock trade performance evaluation

Ontrak Inc. [OTRK] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -11.26. With this latest performance, OTRK shares gained by 0.46% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 577.30% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 285.61% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OTRK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.10, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.78, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.80 for Ontrak Inc. [OTRK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 52.79, while it was recorded at 66.56 for the last single week of trading, and 27.40 for the last 200 days.

Ontrak Inc. [OTRK]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ontrak Inc. [OTRK] shares currently have an operating margin of -57.03 and a Gross Margin at +41.85. Ontrak Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -73.11.

Return on Total Capital for OTRK is now -455.74, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -620.98. Additionally, OTRK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 332.67, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 143.30.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Ontrak Inc. [OTRK] managed to generate an average of -$64,959 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.90 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 2.33.Ontrak Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Ontrak Inc. [OTRK] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Ontrak Inc. posted -0.52/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.32/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -62.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for OTRK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ontrak Inc. go to 30.00%.

Ontrak Inc. [OTRK]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $279 million, or 25.10% of OTRK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of OTRK stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 509,163, which is approximately 3.697% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; NANTAHALA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 417,249 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $27.38 million in OTRK stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $23.96 million in OTRK stock with ownership of nearly -16.95% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Ontrak Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 56 institutional holders increased their position in Ontrak Inc. [NASDAQ:OTRK] by around 1,399,995 shares. Additionally, 29 investors decreased positions by around 549,086 shares, while 6 investors held positions by with 2,302,305 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 4,251,386 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. OTRK stock had 34 new institutional investments in for a total of 798,950 shares, while 16 institutional investors sold positions of 233,450 shares during the same period.