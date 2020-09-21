ClearOne Inc. [CLRO] is 56.02% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

ClearOne Inc. [NASDAQ: CLRO] gained 4.86% or 0.12 points to close at $2.59 with a heavy trading volume of 2234221 shares. The company report on September 14, 2020 that ClearOne, Inc. Announces $5.3 Million Registered Direct Offering Priced At-the-Market under Nasdaq Rules.

ClearOne, Inc. (Nasdaq: CLRO) (“ClearOne” or the “Company”) today announced that it has entered into definitive agreements with institutional and accredited investors, with the participation of Edward D. Bagley, the Company’s largest stockholder, and Zeynep Hakimoglu, the Company’s Chief Executive Officer, for the purchase and sale of an aggregate of 2,116,050 shares of its common stock at a purchase price of $2.4925 per share in a registered direct offering priced at-the-market under Nasdaq rules. The Company also agreed to issue to the investors unregistered warrants to purchase up to an aggregate of 1,058,025 shares of common stock. The warrants have an exercise price of $2.43 per share, are exercisable immediately, and will expire five years following the date of issuance. The closing of the offering is expected to occur on or about September 16, 2020, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

H.C. Wainwright & Co. is acting as the exclusive placement agent for the offering.

It opened the trading session at $2.785, the shares rose to $2.87 and dropped to $2.53, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for CLRO points out that the company has recorded 22.17% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -96.21% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 101.31K shares, CLRO reached to a volume of 2234221 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about ClearOne Inc. [CLRO]:

Singular Research have made an estimate for ClearOne Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as BUY – Long-Term, with their previous recommendation back on August 16, 2018.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ClearOne Inc. is set at 0.33, with the Price to Sales ratio for CLRO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.90. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.06, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.27.

Trading performance analysis for CLRO stock

ClearOne Inc. [CLRO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.58. With this latest performance, CLRO shares dropped by -13.67% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 22.17% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 16.14% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CLRO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.70, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.90, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.08 for ClearOne Inc. [CLRO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.52, while it was recorded at 2.38 for the last single week of trading, and 2.04 for the last 200 days.

ClearOne Inc. [CLRO]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ClearOne Inc. [CLRO] shares currently have an operating margin of -34.19 and a Gross Margin at +44.70. ClearOne Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -33.58.

Return on Total Capital for CLRO is now -16.87, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -16.66. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -17.39, with Return on Assets sitting at -14.75. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, ClearOne Inc. [CLRO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 10.84. Additionally, CLRO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 9.78, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 8.75. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 9.54, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 8.61.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, ClearOne Inc. [CLRO] managed to generate an average of -$66,205 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.09 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.44.ClearOne Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.90 and a Current Ratio set at 3.20.

ClearOne Inc. [CLRO]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, ClearOne Inc. posted 0.09/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.06/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 50.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CLRO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for ClearOne Inc. go to 13.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at ClearOne Inc. [CLRO]

There are presently around $2 million, or 5.20% of CLRO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CLRO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 360,965, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 45.00% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 340,956 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.88 million in CLRO stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $0.28 million in CLRO stock with ownership of nearly 1.423% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in ClearOne Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 5 institutional holders increased their position in ClearOne Inc. [NASDAQ:CLRO] by around 83,591 shares. Additionally, 7 investors decreased positions by around 26,726 shares, while 3 investors held positions by with 845,912 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 956,229 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CLRO stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 225 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 1,642 shares during the same period.