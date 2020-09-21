BioLife Solutions Inc. [BLFS] stock Initiated by Cowen analyst, price target now $33

BioLife Solutions Inc. [NASDAQ: BLFS] jumped around 1.78 points on Friday, while shares priced at $27.21 at the close of the session, up 7.00%. The company report on August 25, 2020 that BioLife Solutions Named one of the Top 100 Companies in Washington State.

Company Also Made the Esteemed List in 2013 and 2015.

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLFS) (“BioLife” or the “Company”), a leading developer and supplier of a portfolio of class-defining bioproduction tools for cell and gene therapies, was recently named one of the 100 Best Companies to Work For, a list curated by Seattle Business Magazine, based on employee survey responses.

BioLife Solutions Inc. stock is now 68.17% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. BLFS Stock saw the intraday high of $27.44 and lowest of $26.00 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 28.28, which means current price is +269.20% above from all time high which was touched on 09/16/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 344.13K shares, BLFS reached a trading volume of 1982822 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about BioLife Solutions Inc. [BLFS]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BLFS shares is $26.08 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BLFS stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cowen have made an estimate for BioLife Solutions Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on September 18, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on August 11, 2020, representing the official price target for BioLife Solutions Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $18 to $26, while Maxim Group kept a Buy rating on BLFS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for BioLife Solutions Inc. is set at 1.49, with the Price to Sales ratio for BLFS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 22.00. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.99. Price to Free Cash Flow for BLFS in the course of the last twelve months was 189.27 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 4.70.

How has BLFS stock performed recently?

BioLife Solutions Inc. [BLFS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 14.47. With this latest performance, BLFS shares gained by 39.47% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 198.36% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 30.69% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BLFS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.90, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.85, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.61 for BioLife Solutions Inc. [BLFS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 21.18, while it was recorded at 26.41 for the last single week of trading, and 15.94 for the last 200 days.

BioLife Solutions Inc. [BLFS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and BioLife Solutions Inc. [BLFS] shares currently have an operating margin of +2.81 and a Gross Margin at +64.05. BioLife Solutions Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -6.05.

Return on Total Capital for BLFS is now 1.75, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -3.80. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -3.83, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.40. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, BioLife Solutions Inc. [BLFS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 3.12. Additionally, BLFS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 3.02, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.46. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.27, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.23.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, BioLife Solutions Inc. [BLFS] managed to generate an average of -$10,487 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.52 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.40.BioLife Solutions Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.70 and a Current Ratio set at 6.20.

Earnings analysis for BioLife Solutions Inc. [BLFS]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, BioLife Solutions Inc. posted 0.37/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.02/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 1,750.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BLFS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for BioLife Solutions Inc. go to 10.00%.

Insider trade positions for BioLife Solutions Inc. [BLFS]

There are presently around $409 million, or 48.90% of BLFS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BLFS stocks are: CASDIN CAPITAL, LLC with ownership of 4,849,524, which is approximately 96.451% of the company’s market cap and around 1.90% of the total institutional ownership; SENTINEL PENSION ADVISORS INC, holding 1,100,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $29.93 million in BLFS stocks shares; and AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC, currently with $22.82 million in BLFS stock with ownership of nearly 11.833% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in BioLife Solutions Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 49 institutional holders increased their position in BioLife Solutions Inc. [NASDAQ:BLFS] by around 4,184,297 shares. Additionally, 27 investors decreased positions by around 1,395,360 shares, while 17 investors held positions by with 9,435,873 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 15,015,530 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BLFS stock had 17 new institutional investments in for a total of 856,339 shares, while 9 institutional investors sold positions of 723,728 shares during the same period.