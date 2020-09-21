Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co. Inc. [ARTW] Stock trading around $2.83 per share: What’s Next?

Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co. Inc. [NASDAQ: ARTW] stock went on an upward path that rose over 19.92% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 9.27%.

Over the last 12 months, ARTW stock rose by 34.76%.

The market cap for the stock reached $10.39 million, with 4.40 million shares outstanding and 1.78 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 84.99K shares, ARTW stock reached a trading volume of 1056226 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co. Inc. [ARTW]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co. Inc. is set at 0.24, with the Price to Sales ratio for ARTW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.44. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.16, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00.

ARTW Stock Performance Analysis:

Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co. Inc. [ARTW] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.27. With this latest performance, ARTW shares gained by 22.78% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 50.53% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 34.76% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ARTW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.84, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.79, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.21 for Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co. Inc. [ARTW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.35, while it was recorded at 2.42 for the last single week of trading, and 2.11 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co. Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co. Inc. [ARTW] shares currently have an operating margin of -6.54 and a Gross Margin at +15.07. Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co. Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -6.20.

Return on Total Capital for ARTW is now -8.29, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -9.56. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -11.43, with Return on Assets sitting at -6.98. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co. Inc. [ARTW] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 42.52. Additionally, ARTW Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 29.83, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 25.92. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 19.93, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 13.98.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co. Inc. [ARTW] managed to generate an average of -$17,969 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.61 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.13.Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co. Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co. Inc. [ARTW] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1 million, or 4.70% of ARTW stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ARTW stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 49,674, which is approximately 102.751% of the company’s market cap and around 6.30% of the total institutional ownership; GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 32,042 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $91000.0 in ARTW stocks shares; and BRIDGEWAY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC, currently with $85000.0 in ARTW stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co. Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 4 institutional holders increased their position in Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co. Inc. [NASDAQ:ARTW] by around 43,174 shares. Additionally, 3 investors decreased positions by around 3,610 shares, while 7 investors held positions by with 153,758 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 200,542 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ARTW stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 18,000 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 1,610 shares during the same period.