Monday, September 21, 2020
type here...
Industry

Annexon Inc. [ANNX] moved up 5.68: Why It’s Important

By Brandon Evans

Must read

Finance

Xperi Holding Corporation [XPER] moved up 6.33: Why It’s Important

Brandon Evans - 0
Xperi Holding Corporation traded at a high on 09/16/20, posting a 6.33 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $12.43. The...
Read more
Finance

Market Analysts see Aflac Incorporated [AFL] falling to $35. Time to buy?

Annabelle Farmer - 0
Aflac Incorporated traded at a low on 09/15/20, posting a -1.03 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $36.69. The company...
Read more
Companies

Susquehanna lifts Under Armour Inc. [UAA] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Brandon Evans - 0
Under Armour Inc. price surged by 4.89 percent to reach at $0.57. A sum of 9279963 shares traded at recent session while its...
Read more
Market

Market cap of Novus Therapeutics Inc. [NVUS] reaches 19.37M – now what?

Misty Lee - 0
Novus Therapeutics Inc. loss -9.91% on the last trading session, reaching $1.00 price per share at the time. The company report on September...
Read more

Annexon Inc. [NASDAQ: ANNX] closed the trading session at $22.50 on 09/18/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $21.25, while the highest price level was $24.52. The company report on September 8, 2020 that Annexon Biosciences Reports Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Recent Highlights.

– Completed $263M IPO in July, and private financing in late June –.

– Company plans to initiate four new clinical trials by year-end, including in three expanded indications for ANX005 and first-in-human trial of ANX009 – .

If compared to the average trading volume of 310.17K shares, ANNX reached to a volume of 2536801 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Annexon Inc. [ANNX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ANNX shares is $33.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ANNX stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Annexon Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on August 18, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on August 18, 2020, representing the official price target for Annexon Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $33, while BofA Securities analysts kept a Buy rating on ANNX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Annexon Inc. is set at 2.60

ANNX stock trade performance evaluation

Annexon Inc. [ANNX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.27.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum.

Annexon Inc. [ANNX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for ANNX is now -75.14, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -85.92.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Annexon Inc. [ANNX] managed to generate an average of -$1,549,292 per employee.Annexon Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 9.90 and a Current Ratio set at 9.90.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Annexon Inc. [ANNX] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ANNX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Annexon Inc. go to 38.60%.

Previous articlewhy Wrap Technologies Inc. [WRTC] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $13.00
Next articleCymaBay Therapeutics Inc. [CBAY] Is Currently 5.65 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

More articles

Industry

Ladenburg Thalmann lifts Outlook Therapeutics Inc. [OTLK] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Annabelle Farmer - 0
Outlook Therapeutics Inc. gained 5.41% on the last trading session, reaching $0.70 price per share at the time. Outlook Therapeutics Inc. represents 90.76...
Read more
Industry

Charles & Colvard Ltd. [CTHR] Is Currently 6.30 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Caleb Clifford - 0
Charles & Colvard Ltd. closed the trading session at $0.88 on 09/18/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of...
Read more
Industry

StoneMor Inc. [STON] fell -23.45% so far this year. What now?

Edison Baldwin - 0
StoneMor Inc. surged by $0.07 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $1.25 during the day while it...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest article

Industry

Ladenburg Thalmann lifts Outlook Therapeutics Inc. [OTLK] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Annabelle Farmer - 0
Outlook Therapeutics Inc. gained 5.41% on the last trading session, reaching $0.70 price per share at the time. Outlook Therapeutics Inc. represents 90.76...
Read more
Finance

Snowflake Inc. [SNOW] is -5.49% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Misty Lee - 0
Snowflake Inc. traded at a high on 09/18/20, posting a 5.48 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $240.00. The market...
Read more
Companies

Liberty Latin America Ltd. [LILAK] Revenue clocked in at $3.72 billion, down -55.20% YTD: What’s Next?

Edison Baldwin - 0
Liberty Latin America Ltd. price surged by 5.51 percent to reach at $0.43. The company report on September 10, 2020 that Liberty Latin...
Read more
Market

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. [CBAY] Is Currently 5.65 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Caleb Clifford - 0
CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. gained 5.65% or 0.37 points to close at $6.92 with a heavy trading volume of 2228340 shares. The company report...
Read more
Industry

Annexon Inc. [ANNX] moved up 5.68: Why It’s Important

Brandon Evans - 0
Annexon Inc. closed the trading session at $22.50 on 09/18/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $21.25, while...
Read more

© DBT NEWS PVT. All rights reserved. DBTNEWS® is a registered trademark.

Editor Picks

Industry

Ladenburg Thalmann lifts Outlook Therapeutics Inc. [OTLK] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Annabelle Farmer - 0
Outlook Therapeutics Inc. gained 5.41% on the last trading session, reaching $0.70 price per share at the time. Outlook Therapeutics Inc. represents 90.76...
Read more
Finance

Snowflake Inc. [SNOW] is -5.49% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Misty Lee - 0
Snowflake Inc. traded at a high on 09/18/20, posting a 5.48 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $240.00. The market...
Read more

Popular Category