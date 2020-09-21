Monday, September 21, 2020
AlloVir Inc. [ALVR] is 16.50% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

By Brandon Evans

AlloVir Inc. [NASDAQ: ALVR] surged by $3.53 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $31.75 during the day while it closed the day at $29.58.

The market cap for ALVR stock reached $1.70 billion, with 57.34 million shares outstanding and 23.45 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 509.39K shares, ALVR reached a trading volume of 2975560 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about AlloVir Inc. [ALVR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ALVR shares is $46.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ALVR stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

SVB Leerink have made an estimate for AlloVir Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on August 24, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on August 24, 2020, representing the official price target for AlloVir Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $50, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Overweight rating on ALVR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for AlloVir Inc. is set at 3.67

ALVR stock trade performance evaluation

AlloVir Inc. [ALVR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 34.33.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum.

AlloVir Inc. [ALVR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and AlloVir Inc. [ALVR] shares currently have an operating margin of -16182.42. AlloVir Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -14447.88.

Return on Total Capital for ALVR is now -34.46, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -31.39. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -33.29, with Return on Assets sitting at -28.94. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, AlloVir Inc. [ALVR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 9.67. Additionally, ALVR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 8.82, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 8.43.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.38 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.00.AlloVir Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 15.30 and a Current Ratio set at 15.30.

