Accuray Incorporated [ARAY] stock Upgrade by BTIG Research analyst, price target now $9.50

Accuray Incorporated [NASDAQ: ARAY] gained 12.77% on the last trading session, reaching $2.65 price per share at the time. The company report on September 17, 2020 that Accuray Radixact® System with Synchrony® Technology Delivers Advanced Cancer Treatments at Multiple Hospitals in Japan.

– First lung case in ASIA, and the first liver case in the world, were treated at Takarazuka City Hospital, Hyogo, Japan.

– Japanese Red Cross Nagoya Daini Hospital, Aichi, and Kishiwada Tokushukai Hospital, Osaka, Japan, have started treating lung cases.

Accuray Incorporated represents 90.74 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $214.31 million with the latest information. ARAY stock price has been found in the range of $2.32 to $2.80.

If compared to the average trading volume of 546.23K shares, ARAY reached a trading volume of 3102945 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

BTIG Research have made an estimate for Accuray Incorporated shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 21, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on November 01, 2018, representing the official price target for Accuray Incorporated stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Accuray Incorporated is set at 0.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for ARAY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.56. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.79, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.33.

Accuray Incorporated [ARAY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 17.26. With this latest performance, ARAY shares gained by 10.88% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 69.87% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -8.30% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ARAY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.98, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 79.08, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.06 for Accuray Incorporated [ARAY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.35, while it was recorded at 2.38 for the last single week of trading, and 2.47 for the last 200 days.

Accuray Incorporated [ARAY]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Accuray Incorporated [ARAY] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.56 and a Gross Margin at +39.10. Accuray Incorporated’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.00.

Return on Total Capital for ARAY is now 5.51, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.57. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 6.74, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.82. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Accuray Incorporated [ARAY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 348.40. Additionally, ARAY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 77.70, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 45.16. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 335.48, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 74.82.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Accuray Incorporated [ARAY] managed to generate an average of $4,106 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.77 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.82.Accuray Incorporated’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

Accuray Incorporated [ARAY]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Accuray Incorporated posted -0.11/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.09/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -22.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ARAY.

An analysis of insider ownership at Accuray Incorporated [ARAY]

There are presently around $176 million, or 73.70% of ARAY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ARAY stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 6,608,836, which is approximately 3.355% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; NEUBERGER BERMAN GROUP LLC, holding 5,672,967 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $15.03 million in ARAY stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $13.74 million in ARAY stock with ownership of nearly 8.898% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Accuray Incorporated stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 53 institutional holders increased their position in Accuray Incorporated [NASDAQ:ARAY] by around 3,352,580 shares. Additionally, 44 investors decreased positions by around 3,678,168 shares, while 35 investors held positions by with 59,295,749 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 66,326,497 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ARAY stock had 17 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,308,969 shares, while 9 institutional investors sold positions of 218,963 shares during the same period.