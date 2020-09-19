why ReneSola Ltd [SOL] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $2.35

ReneSola Ltd [NYSE: SOL] jumped around 0.48 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $2.06 at the close of the session, up 30.38%. The company report on September 17, 2020 that ReneSola Power to Present on the UBS Global Energy Transition Call Series.

ReneSola Ltd (“ReneSola Power” or the “Company”) (www.renesolapower.com) (NYSE: SOL), a leading fully integrated solar project developer, announced that management will present to investors during the UBS Global Energy Transition Call Series today (Thursday, September 17, 2020) at 11:00am EDT.

ReneSola Ltd stock is now 45.58% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. SOL Stock saw the intraday high of $2.20 and lowest of $1.61 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 2.98, which means current price is +141.44% above from all time high which was touched on 08/27/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 232.97K shares, SOL reached a trading volume of 1525709 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about ReneSola Ltd [SOL]?

Imperial Capital have made an estimate for ReneSola Ltd shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on May 02, 2019. The new note on the price target was released on October 16, 2017, representing the official price target for ReneSola Ltd stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ReneSola Ltd is set at 0.21, with the Price to Sales ratio for SOL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.80. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.06, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.23.

How has SOL stock performed recently?

ReneSola Ltd [SOL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 30.38. With this latest performance, SOL shares gained by 18.05% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 103.96% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 59.69% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SOL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.98, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.20, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.25 for ReneSola Ltd [SOL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.67, while it was recorded at 1.68 for the last single week of trading, and 1.34 for the last 200 days.

ReneSola Ltd [SOL]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ReneSola Ltd [SOL] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.87 and a Gross Margin at +28.73. ReneSola Ltd’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -7.41.

Return on Total Capital for SOL is now 6.34, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -4.68. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -9.54, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.49. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, ReneSola Ltd [SOL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 128.05. Additionally, SOL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 56.15, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 36.59. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 77.06, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 33.79.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, ReneSola Ltd [SOL] managed to generate an average of -$55,638 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.47 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.34.ReneSola Ltd’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Earnings analysis for ReneSola Ltd [SOL]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, ReneSola Ltd posted 0.06/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.05/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 20.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SOL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for ReneSola Ltd go to 15.00%.

Insider trade positions for ReneSola Ltd [SOL]

Positions in ReneSola Ltd stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 8 institutional holders increased their position in ReneSola Ltd [NYSE:SOL] by around 50,532 shares. Additionally, 5 investors decreased positions by around 47,649 shares, while 7 investors held positions by with 14,850,507 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 14,948,688 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SOL stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 13,393 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 47,649 shares during the same period.