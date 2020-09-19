Viavi Solutions Inc. [VIAV] Revenue clocked in at $1.14 billion, down -18.67% YTD: What’s Next?

Viavi Solutions Inc. [NASDAQ: VIAV] price surged by 0.99 percent to reach at $0.12. The company report on September 15, 2020 that Nokia Selects VIAVI To Validate Performance of Coherent Optical Modules.

ONT 800G FLEX DCO Module supports the CFP2 DCO form factor with 400G, 4x100G and FOIC 1,2,4 interfaces.

Viavi Solutions Inc. (VIAVI) (NASDAQ: VIAV) today announced that Nokia has validated its coherent optical modules using the VIAVI ONT 800G FLEX DCO Module, which tests pluggable (CFP2) Digital Coherent Optics (DCO) modules. Nokia utilized this test capability as a beta customer, providing valuable feedback, and ultimately purchased the first ONT 800G FLEX DCO Module upon release.

A sum of 2581425 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.36M shares. Viavi Solutions Inc. shares reached a high of $12.22 and dropped to a low of $11.78 until finishing in the latest session at $12.20.

The one-year VIAV stock forecast points to a potential upside of 25.79. The average equity rating for VIAV stock is currently 1.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VIAV shares is $16.44 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VIAV stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Viavi Solutions Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on June 01, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on October 18, 2019, representing the official price target for Viavi Solutions Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $15 to $16, while Needham kept a Buy rating on VIAV stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Viavi Solutions Inc. is set at 0.37, with the Price to Sales ratio for VIAV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.42. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.91, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.40. Price to Free Cash Flow for VIAV in the course of the last twelve months was 26.54 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.60.

Viavi Solutions Inc. [VIAV] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.02. With this latest performance, VIAV shares dropped by -9.26% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 23.61% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -16.50% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VIAV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.44, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.23, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.00 for Viavi Solutions Inc. [VIAV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.23, while it was recorded at 11.91 for the last single week of trading, and 13.12 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Viavi Solutions Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Viavi Solutions Inc. [VIAV] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.93 and a Gross Margin at +55.46. Viavi Solutions Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.53.

Return on Total Capital for VIAV is now 6.67, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.14. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 3.99, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.60. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Viavi Solutions Inc. [VIAV] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 92.75. Additionally, VIAV Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 48.12, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 37.14. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 90.69, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 47.05.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Viavi Solutions Inc. [VIAV] managed to generate an average of $7,972 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.38 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.63.Viavi Solutions Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.60 and a Current Ratio set at 3.90.

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Viavi Solutions Inc. posted 0.18/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.16/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 12.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VIAV. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Viavi Solutions Inc. go to 15.00%.

Viavi Solutions Inc. [VIAV] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $2,685 million, or 97.30% of VIAV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VIAV stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 35,422,002, which is approximately -5.251% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 24,864,235 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $303.34 million in VIAV stocks shares; and GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC, currently with $94.32 million in VIAV stock with ownership of nearly 0.633% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Viavi Solutions Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 162 institutional holders increased their position in Viavi Solutions Inc. [NASDAQ:VIAV] by around 23,763,587 shares. Additionally, 142 investors decreased positions by around 23,704,245 shares, while 58 investors held positions by with 172,613,137 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 220,080,969 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VIAV stock had 63 new institutional investments in for a total of 11,273,721 shares, while 47 institutional investors sold positions of 7,290,403 shares during the same period.