The RealReal Inc. [REAL] Stock trading around $16.43 per share: What’s Next?

The RealReal Inc. [NASDAQ: REAL] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.98% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 8.09%. The company report on September 15, 2020 that Shuman Glenn & Stecker Investigates The RealReal, Inc..

Shuman Glenn & Stecker announces that it is investigating potential shareholder claims against certain officers and directors of The RealReal, Inc. (“RealReal” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: REAL). RealReal purports to operate as an online marketplace for consigned luxury goods.

The Firm’s investigation relates to RealReal’s June 27, 2019 initial public offering (“IPO”), in which it sold 17.25 million shares at $20 per share for approximately $345 million in proceeds. The IPO was issued in connection with a Prospectus which represented that RealReal takes in used luxury goods from various consignors, processes those items at its facilities, and then sells the items on its website for varying commission fees. Critically, RealReal purports to “authenticate, write the associated copy, photograph, price, sell and handle all fulfillment and returns logistics” for the items it receives from consignors. Replete throughout the Prospectus, RealReal’s website, and its officers’ public statements are representations that “[o]ur highly trained experts build trust in our buyer base by thoroughly inspecting the quality and condition of, and authenticating, every item we receive.”.

Over the last 12 months, REAL stock rose by 0.86%. The one-year The RealReal Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 6.86. The average equity rating for REAL stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $1.45 billion, with 87.06 million shares outstanding and 72.46 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.05M shares, REAL stock reached a trading volume of 1205515 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on The RealReal Inc. [REAL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for REAL shares is $17.64 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on REAL stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BTIG Research have made an estimate for The RealReal Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 09, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on April 03, 2020, representing the official price target for The RealReal Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The RealReal Inc. is set at 1.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for REAL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.64. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.33, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.64.

REAL Stock Performance Analysis:

The RealReal Inc. [REAL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.09. With this latest performance, REAL shares dropped by -6.46% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 103.34% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 0.86% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for REAL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.80, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.21, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.43 for The RealReal Inc. [REAL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.32, while it was recorded at 16.12 for the last single week of trading, and 13.94 for the last 200 days.

Insight into The RealReal Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The RealReal Inc. [REAL] shares currently have an operating margin of -30.95 and a Gross Margin at +63.89. The RealReal Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -30.42.

Return on Total Capital for REAL is now -51.13, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -51.09. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -51.54, with Return on Assets sitting at -32.12.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, The RealReal Inc. [REAL] managed to generate an average of -$41,116 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 41.44 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.06.The RealReal Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.20 and a Current Ratio set at 4.40.

REAL Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, The RealReal Inc. posted -0.27/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.3/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 10.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for REAL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The RealReal Inc. go to 38.60%.

The RealReal Inc. [REAL] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,177 million, or 91.10% of REAL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of REAL stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 12,062,669, which is approximately 22.402% of the company’s market cap and around 6.10% of the total institutional ownership; GREAT HILL PARTNERS, L.P., holding 9,966,731 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $163.75 million in REAL stocks shares; and WOODSON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LP, currently with $94.47 million in REAL stock with ownership of nearly 173.81% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The RealReal Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 98 institutional holders increased their position in The RealReal Inc. [NASDAQ:REAL] by around 20,252,998 shares. Additionally, 56 investors decreased positions by around 10,939,160 shares, while 18 investors held positions by with 40,440,466 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 71,632,624 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. REAL stock had 45 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,434,213 shares, while 31 institutional investors sold positions of 8,928,092 shares during the same period.