Royalty Pharma plc [RPRX] Stock trading around $41.28 per share: What’s Next?

By Misty Lee

Royalty Pharma plc [NASDAQ: RPRX] traded at a high on 09/17/20, posting a 1.65 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $41.28.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 1224334 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Royalty Pharma plc stands at 3.48% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.32%.

The market cap for RPRX stock reached $25.78 billion, with 353.98 million shares outstanding and 309.81 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.49M shares, RPRX reached a trading volume of 1224334 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Royalty Pharma plc [RPRX]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RPRX shares is $52.29 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RPRX stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for Royalty Pharma plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as In-line, with their previous recommendation back on July 14, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on July 13, 2020, representing the official price target for Royalty Pharma plc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $56, while SunTrust analysts kept a Buy rating on RPRX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Royalty Pharma plc is set at 1.48, with the Price to Sales ratio for RPRX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 13.33. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.52, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.35.

How has RPRX stock performed recently?

Royalty Pharma plc [RPRX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.67.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RPRX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.56, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.95, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.88 for Royalty Pharma plc [RPRX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 42.82, while it was recorded at 40.19 for the last single week of trading.

Royalty Pharma plc [RPRX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Royalty Pharma plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 7.50 and a Current Ratio set at 7.50.

Earnings analysis for Royalty Pharma plc [RPRX]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RPRX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Royalty Pharma plc go to 6.80%.

Insider trade positions for Royalty Pharma plc [RPRX]

There are presently around $5,493 million, or 38.90% of RPRX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RPRX stocks are: ADAGE CAPITAL PARTNERS GP, L.L.C. with ownership of 46,015,330, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 16,356,491 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $675.2 million in RPRX stocks shares; and CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS, currently with $335.9 million in RPRX stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

118 institutional holders increased their position in Royalty Pharma plc [NASDAQ:RPRX] by around 133,069,369 shares. Additionally, 0 investors decreased positions by around 0 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 0 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 133,069,369 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RPRX stock had 118 new institutional investments in for a total of 133,069,369 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.

