JP Morgan Upgrade Valvoline Inc. [VVV]. What else is Wall St. saying?

Valvoline Inc. [NYSE: VVV] gained 1.16% on the last trading session, reaching $20.89 price per share at the time. The company report on September 14, 2020 that Valvoline to Expand Company-Owned Quick-Lube Network with Acquisition of 14 Service Centers in Texas.

Valvoline Inc. (NYSE: VVV), a leading worldwide supplier of premium branded lubricants and automotive services, announced today that it plans to acquire 14 quick-lube locations that will expand its company-owned service center network in Texas.

The company has signed a definitive agreement with Kent Lubrication Centers Ltd. (doing business as Avis Lube) to purchase its existing quick-lube centers which will be rebranded as Valvoline Instant Oil ChangeSM (VIOC) service centers. This acquisition is expected to close in the company’s first quarter of fiscal 2021. Financial terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.

Valvoline Inc. represents 186.00 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $3.80 billion with the latest information. VVV stock price has been found in the range of $20.38 to $21.06.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.37M shares, VVV reached a trading volume of 1084596 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Valvoline Inc. [VVV]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VVV shares is $24.22 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VVV stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Valvoline Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on August 05, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on June 04, 2020, representing the official price target for Valvoline Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Valvoline Inc. is set at 0.47, with the Price to Sales ratio for VVV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.63. Price to Free Cash Flow for VVV in the course of the last twelve months was 22.38 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.80.

Trading performance analysis for VVV stock

Valvoline Inc. [VVV] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.50. With this latest performance, VVV shares dropped by -3.82% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 90.78% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -5.09% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VVV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.23, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.67, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.55 for Valvoline Inc. [VVV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 21.00, while it was recorded at 20.79 for the last single week of trading, and 19.20 for the last 200 days.

Valvoline Inc. [VVV]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Valvoline Inc. [VVV] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.69 and a Gross Margin at +33.89. Valvoline Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.70.

Return on Total Capital for VVV is now 34.88, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 19.76. Additionally, VVV Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 122.65, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 67.68.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Valvoline Inc. [VVV] managed to generate an average of $26,329 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.90 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.22.Valvoline Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.80 and a Current Ratio set at 3.20.

Valvoline Inc. [VVV]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Valvoline Inc. posted 0.4/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.33/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 21.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VVV. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Valvoline Inc. go to 3.70%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Valvoline Inc. [VVV]

There are presently around $3,625 million, or 94.70% of VVV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VVV stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 17,333,657, which is approximately -4.89% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 16,480,080 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $344.27 million in VVV stocks shares; and CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS, currently with $255.53 million in VVV stock with ownership of nearly 8.654% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Valvoline Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 142 institutional holders increased their position in Valvoline Inc. [NYSE:VVV] by around 24,090,713 shares. Additionally, 175 investors decreased positions by around 22,996,680 shares, while 54 investors held positions by with 126,428,227 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 173,515,620 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VVV stock had 52 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,854,090 shares, while 53 institutional investors sold positions of 6,673,649 shares during the same period.