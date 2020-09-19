A. O. Smith Corporation [AOS] Is Currently 2.76 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

A. O. Smith Corporation [NYSE: AOS] gained 2.76% or 1.43 points to close at $53.18 with a heavy trading volume of 1945005 shares.

It opened the trading session at $51.97, the shares rose to $54.19 and dropped to $51.30, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for AOS points out that the company has recorded 44.31% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -57.29% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 985.74K shares, AOS reached to a volume of 1945005 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about A. O. Smith Corporation [AOS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AOS shares is $49.88 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AOS stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Rosenblatt have made an estimate for A. O. Smith Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 17, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on May 29, 2020, representing the official price target for A. O. Smith Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for A. O. Smith Corporation is set at 1.16, with the Price to Sales ratio for AOS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.06. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.17, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.55. Price to Free Cash Flow for AOS in the course of the last twelve months was 29.78 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.50.

Trading performance analysis for AOS stock

A. O. Smith Corporation [AOS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.85. With this latest performance, AOS shares gained by 7.41% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 44.31% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 8.98% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AOS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.00, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 76.83, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.90 for A. O. Smith Corporation [AOS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 49.67, while it was recorded at 50.87 for the last single week of trading, and 45.26 for the last 200 days.

A. O. Smith Corporation [AOS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and A. O. Smith Corporation [AOS] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.60 and a Gross Margin at +39.51. A. O. Smith Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +12.36.

Return on Total Capital for AOS is now 23.70, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 18.87. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 21.87, with Return on Assets sitting at 12.07. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, A. O. Smith Corporation [AOS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 20.08. Additionally, AOS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 16.72, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 10.95. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 18.95, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 15.78.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, A. O. Smith Corporation [AOS] managed to generate an average of $24,503 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.84 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.98.A. O. Smith Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

A. O. Smith Corporation [AOS]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, A. O. Smith Corporation posted 0.53/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.53/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AOS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for A. O. Smith Corporation go to 8.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at A. O. Smith Corporation [AOS]

There are presently around $6,971 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AOS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 15,415,898, which is approximately -5.164% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 11,944,391 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $635.2 million in AOS stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $480.45 million in AOS stock with ownership of nearly -7.185% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in A. O. Smith Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 241 institutional holders increased their position in A. O. Smith Corporation [NYSE:AOS] by around 10,834,119 shares. Additionally, 239 investors decreased positions by around 13,654,785 shares, while 46 investors held positions by with 106,587,008 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 131,075,912 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AOS stock had 90 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,103,996 shares, while 48 institutional investors sold positions of 2,119,761 shares during the same period.