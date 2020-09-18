Trinseo S.A. [TSE] Revenue clocked in at $3.23 billion, down -22.06% YTD: What’s Next?

Trinseo S.A. [NYSE: TSE] stock went on an upward path that rose over 8.45% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 14.62%. The company report on September 17, 2020 that INEOS Styrolution and Trinseo Advance Plans for First European Polystyrene Recycling Plant in France.

.

INEOS Styrolution and Trinseo, global leaders in the manufacturing of polystyrene and other styrenic materials, announced today that they are advancing plans to build the first-of-its-kind polystyrene recycling plant based on depolymerisation in Wingles in the north of France.1 The planned full commercial scale recycling facility will be capable of processing up to 50 tons-per-day of post-consumer polystyrene feedstock and is expected to be fully operational by mid-2023.

Over the last 12 months, TSE stock dropped by -32.40%. The one-year Trinseo S.A. stock forecast points to a potential downside of -30.51. The average equity rating for TSE stock is currently 3.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $1.10 billion, with 38.20 million shares outstanding and 37.36 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 517.47K shares, TSE stock reached a trading volume of 1109206 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Trinseo S.A. [TSE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TSE shares is $22.22 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TSE stock is a recommendation set at 3.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Trinseo S.A. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on May 28, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on February 10, 2020, representing the official price target for Trinseo S.A. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Trinseo S.A. is set at 1.24, with the Price to Sales ratio for TSE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.34. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.41, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 15.29.

TSE Stock Performance Analysis:

Trinseo S.A. [TSE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 14.62. With this latest performance, TSE shares gained by 16.75% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 46.17% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -32.40% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TSE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.24, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.76, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.80 for Trinseo S.A. [TSE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 24.99, while it was recorded at 26.56 for the last single week of trading, and 25.16 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Trinseo S.A. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Trinseo S.A. [TSE] shares currently have an operating margin of +1.44 and a Gross Margin at +8.89. Trinseo S.A.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.44.

Return on Total Capital for TSE is now 2.81, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.82. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 12.80, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.35. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Trinseo S.A. [TSE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 186.25. Additionally, TSE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 65.07, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 45.16. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 182.48, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 63.75.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Trinseo S.A. [TSE] managed to generate an average of $34,074 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.20 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.38.Trinseo S.A.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.40 and a Current Ratio set at 3.10.

TSE Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Trinseo S.A. posted 0.67/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.87/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -23.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TSE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Trinseo S.A. go to 27.60%.

Trinseo S.A. [TSE] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,119 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TSE stocks are: M&G INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LTD with ownership of 7,804,044, which is approximately -0.446% of the company’s market cap and around 0.90% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 6,281,910 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $182.18 million in TSE stocks shares; and LSV ASSET MANAGEMENT, currently with $64.74 million in TSE stock with ownership of nearly -2.316% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Trinseo S.A. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 85 institutional holders increased their position in Trinseo S.A. [NYSE:TSE] by around 2,511,770 shares. Additionally, 90 investors decreased positions by around 2,957,702 shares, while 24 investors held positions by with 33,104,195 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 38,573,667 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TSE stock had 35 new institutional investments in for a total of 890,279 shares, while 25 institutional investors sold positions of 481,774 shares during the same period.