Friday, September 18, 2020
type here...
Finance

Trinseo S.A. [TSE] Revenue clocked in at $3.23 billion, down -22.06% YTD: What’s Next?

By Caleb Clifford

Must read

Finance

Morgan Stanley Initiated 10x Genomics Inc. [TXG]. What else is Wall St. saying?

Misty Lee - 0
10x Genomics Inc. jumped around 11.49 points on Friday, while shares priced at $125.00 at the close of the session, up 10.12%. The...
Read more
Industry

why Masco Corporation [MAS] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $64.21

Annabelle Farmer - 0
Masco Corporation slipped around -0.26 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $57.69 at the close of the session, down -0.45%. The company...
Read more
Industry

Kohl’s Corporation [KSS] moved up 9.56: Why It’s Important

Edison Baldwin - 0
Kohl's Corporation closed the trading session at $23.37 on 09/14/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $21.59, while...
Read more
Industry

Cheniere Energy Inc. [LNG] Is Currently -2.60 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Misty Lee - 0
Cheniere Energy Inc. loss -2.60% on the last trading session, reaching $48.27 price per share at the time. The company report on September...
Read more

Trinseo S.A. [NYSE: TSE] stock went on an upward path that rose over 8.45% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 14.62%. The company report on September 17, 2020 that INEOS Styrolution and Trinseo Advance Plans for First European Polystyrene Recycling Plant in France.

.

INEOS Styrolution and Trinseo, global leaders in the manufacturing of polystyrene and other styrenic materials, announced today that they are advancing plans to build the first-of-its-kind polystyrene recycling plant based on depolymerisation in Wingles in the north of France.1 The planned full commercial scale recycling facility will be capable of processing up to 50 tons-per-day of post-consumer polystyrene feedstock and is expected to be fully operational by mid-2023.

Over the last 12 months, TSE stock dropped by -32.40%. The one-year Trinseo S.A. stock forecast points to a potential downside of -30.51. The average equity rating for TSE stock is currently 3.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $1.10 billion, with 38.20 million shares outstanding and 37.36 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 517.47K shares, TSE stock reached a trading volume of 1109206 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Trinseo S.A. [TSE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TSE shares is $22.22 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TSE stock is a recommendation set at 3.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Trinseo S.A. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on May 28, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on February 10, 2020, representing the official price target for Trinseo S.A. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Trinseo S.A. is set at 1.24, with the Price to Sales ratio for TSE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.34. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.41, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 15.29.

TSE Stock Performance Analysis:

Trinseo S.A. [TSE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 14.62. With this latest performance, TSE shares gained by 16.75% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 46.17% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -32.40% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TSE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.24, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.76, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.80 for Trinseo S.A. [TSE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 24.99, while it was recorded at 26.56 for the last single week of trading, and 25.16 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Trinseo S.A. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Trinseo S.A. [TSE] shares currently have an operating margin of +1.44 and a Gross Margin at +8.89. Trinseo S.A.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.44.

Return on Total Capital for TSE is now 2.81, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.82. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 12.80, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.35. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Trinseo S.A. [TSE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 186.25. Additionally, TSE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 65.07, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 45.16. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 182.48, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 63.75.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Trinseo S.A. [TSE] managed to generate an average of $34,074 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.20 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.38.Trinseo S.A.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.40 and a Current Ratio set at 3.10.

TSE Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Trinseo S.A. posted 0.67/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.87/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -23.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TSE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Trinseo S.A. go to 27.60%.

Trinseo S.A. [TSE] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,119 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TSE stocks are: M&G INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LTD with ownership of 7,804,044, which is approximately -0.446% of the company’s market cap and around 0.90% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 6,281,910 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $182.18 million in TSE stocks shares; and LSV ASSET MANAGEMENT, currently with $64.74 million in TSE stock with ownership of nearly -2.316% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Trinseo S.A. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 85 institutional holders increased their position in Trinseo S.A. [NYSE:TSE] by around 2,511,770 shares. Additionally, 90 investors decreased positions by around 2,957,702 shares, while 24 investors held positions by with 33,104,195 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 38,573,667 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TSE stock had 35 new institutional investments in for a total of 890,279 shares, while 25 institutional investors sold positions of 481,774 shares during the same period.

Previous articleIsoRay Inc. [ISR] Is Currently 8.90 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?
Next articleMarket Analysts see MacroGenics Inc. [MGNX] gaining to $26. Time to buy?

More articles

Finance

Pacific Drilling S.A. [PACD] fell -93.09% so far this year. What now?

Edison Baldwin - 0
Pacific Drilling S.A. price surged by 10.80 percent to reach at $0.03. The company report on August 6, 2020 that Pacific Drilling Announces...
Read more
Finance

H.C. Wainwright lifts Blink Charging Co. [BLNK] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Misty Lee - 0
Blink Charging Co. stock went on an upward path that rose over 13.58% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more...
Read more
Finance

Market Analysts see electroCore Inc. [ECOR] gaining to $3.50. Time to buy?

Annabelle Farmer - 0
electroCore Inc. price surged by 17.72 percent to reach at $0.28. The company report on September 11, 2020 that electroCore to Present at...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest article

Industry

Market Analysts see MacroGenics Inc. [MGNX] gaining to $26. Time to buy?

Edison Baldwin - 0
MacroGenics Inc. jumped around 2.43 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $31.22 at the close of the session, up 8.44%. MacroGenics Inc....
Read more
Finance

Trinseo S.A. [TSE] Revenue clocked in at $3.23 billion, down -22.06% YTD: What’s Next?

Caleb Clifford - 0
Trinseo S.A. stock went on an upward path that rose over 8.45% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than...
Read more
Companies

IsoRay Inc. [ISR] Is Currently 8.90 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Brandon Evans - 0
IsoRay Inc. gained 8.90% on the last trading session, reaching $0.78 price per share at the time. IsoRay Inc. represents 67.56 million in...
Read more
Market

Remark Holdings Inc. [MARK] moved up 9.00: Why It’s Important

Annabelle Farmer - 0
Remark Holdings Inc. surged by $0.09 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $1.22 during the day while...
Read more
Industry

Vuzix Corporation [VUZI] Stock trading around $4.62 per share: What’s Next?

Misty Lee - 0
Vuzix Corporation traded at a high on 09/17/20, posting a 9.22 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $4.62. The company...
Read more

© DBT NEWS PVT. All rights reserved. DBTNEWS® is a registered trademark.

Editor Picks

Industry

Market Analysts see MacroGenics Inc. [MGNX] gaining to $26. Time to buy?

Edison Baldwin - 0
MacroGenics Inc. jumped around 2.43 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $31.22 at the close of the session, up 8.44%. MacroGenics Inc....
Read more
Finance

Trinseo S.A. [TSE] Revenue clocked in at $3.23 billion, down -22.06% YTD: What’s Next?

Caleb Clifford - 0
Trinseo S.A. stock went on an upward path that rose over 8.45% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than...
Read more

Popular Category