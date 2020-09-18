TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd. [TAT] moved up 20.21: Why It’s Important

TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd. [AMEX: TAT] jumped around 0.05 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $0.27 at the close of the session, up 20.21%. The company report on September 14, 2020 that TransAtlantic Petroleum Announces Final Results of Voting at Special Meeting of Holders of Series A Preferred Shares.

TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd. (TSX: TNP) (NYSE American: TAT) (the “Company” or “TransAtlantic”) held a special meeting (the “Special Meeting”) of the holders of the Company’s 12.0% Series A convertible redeemable preferred shares (the “Series A Preferred Shares”) on September 10, 2020.

Special Meeting of Holders of Series A Preferred Shares – Final Voting Results.

TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd. stock is now -44.71% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. TAT Stock saw the intraday high of $0.27 and lowest of $0.22 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 0.84, which means current price is +125.00% above from all time high which was touched on 07/22/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.30M shares, TAT reached a trading volume of 4293425 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd. [TAT]?

TD Securities have made an estimate for TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Speculative Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 09, 2016. The new note on the price target was released on November 11, 2013, representing the official price target for TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd. is set at 0.03, with the Price to Sales ratio for TAT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.40. Price to Free Cash Flow for TAT in the course of the last twelve months was 0.59 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

How has TAT stock performed recently?

TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd. [TAT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 17.09. With this latest performance, TAT shares dropped by -0.37% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 50.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -59.13% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TAT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.65, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.16, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.93 for TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd. [TAT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.2814, while it was recorded at 0.2320 for the last single week of trading, and 0.3054 for the last 200 days.

TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd. [TAT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd. [TAT] shares currently have an operating margin of +37.23 and a Gross Margin at +54.72. TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -7.96.

Return on Total Capital for TAT is now 32.55, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -9.34. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -9.57, with Return on Assets sitting at -3.96. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd. [TAT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 37.29. Additionally, TAT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 27.16, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 14.56. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 37.69, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 3.88.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd. [TAT] managed to generate an average of -$36,503 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.78 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.50.TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Earnings analysis for TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd. [TAT]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd. posted -0.18/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.01/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -1,700.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TAT.

Insider trade positions for TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd. [TAT]

There are presently around $1 million, or 13.30% of TAT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TAT stocks are: WEST FAMILY INVESTMENTS, INC. with ownership of 2,198,040, which is approximately -18.257% of the company’s market cap and around 14.60% of the total institutional ownership; MORGAN STANLEY, holding 1,184,256 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.32 million in TAT stocks shares; and BRIDGEWAY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC, currently with $0.14 million in TAT stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 9 institutional holders increased their position in TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd. [AMEX:TAT] by around 888,687 shares. Additionally, 10 investors decreased positions by around 670,994 shares, while 13 investors held positions by with 3,801,835 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 5,361,516 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TAT stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 418,512 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 140,390 shares during the same period.