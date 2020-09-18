TCF Financial Corporation [TCF] is -44.25% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

TCF Financial Corporation [NASDAQ: TCF] gained 2.92% or 0.74 points to close at $26.09 with a heavy trading volume of 1057555 shares. The company report on August 10, 2020 that TCF National Bank Completes Integration with Chemical Bank, Creating Strong Foundation to Strengthen Individuals, Businesses and the Community.

TCF National Bank announced the successful completion of its integration with Chemical Bank on Monday, creating a strong foundation to strengthen individuals, businesses and the community. TCF retired the Chemical brand and unveiled its new brand platform and ad campaign to encapsulate how when one business or individual succeeds, the positive impacts are felt throughout the entire community. The company’s new tagline, “What’s in it for We,” follows TCF’s announcement of a $1 billion loan commitment to minority communities and minority-owned and women-owned small businesses.

It opened the trading session at $25.50, the shares rose to $26.48 and dropped to $25.12, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for TCF points out that the company has recorded 42.18% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -53.83% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 756.71K shares, TCF reached to a volume of 1057555 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about TCF Financial Corporation [TCF]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TCF shares is $33.83 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TCF stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA/Merrill have made an estimate for TCF Financial Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 08, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wedbush raised their target price from $28 to $31. The new note on the price target was released on April 17, 2020, representing the official price target for TCF Financial Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $46 to $37, while UBS kept a Buy rating on TCF stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for TCF Financial Corporation is set at 1.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for TCF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.09. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.72, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 22.74.

Trading performance analysis for TCF stock

TCF Financial Corporation [TCF] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.53. With this latest performance, TCF shares dropped by -6.29% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 42.18% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -34.73% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TCF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.65, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.47, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.85 for TCF Financial Corporation [TCF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 27.35, while it was recorded at 25.75 for the last single week of trading, and 32.46 for the last 200 days.

TCF Financial Corporation [TCF]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and TCF Financial Corporation [TCF] shares currently have an operating margin of +25.54. TCF Financial Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +14.26.

Return on Total Capital for TCF is now 6.39, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.17. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 6.92, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.87. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, TCF Financial Corporation [TCF] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 90.45. Additionally, TCF Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 47.49, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 11.06. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 44.42, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 22.63.

TCF Financial Corporation [TCF]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, TCF Financial Corporation posted 0.98/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.97/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 1.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TCF. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for TCF Financial Corporation go to 34.30%.

An analysis of insider ownership at TCF Financial Corporation [TCF]

There are presently around $3,405 million, or 88.50% of TCF stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TCF stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 15,780,410, which is approximately 15.944% of the company’s market cap and around 1.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 14,442,063 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $376.79 million in TCF stocks shares; and DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, currently with $169.97 million in TCF stock with ownership of nearly -5.769% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in TCF Financial Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 170 institutional holders increased their position in TCF Financial Corporation [NASDAQ:TCF] by around 10,400,095 shares. Additionally, 149 investors decreased positions by around 8,493,186 shares, while 44 investors held positions by with 111,619,173 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 130,512,454 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TCF stock had 39 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,238,586 shares, while 39 institutional investors sold positions of 1,863,387 shares during the same period.