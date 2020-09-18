SVB Leerink slashes price target on Abeona Therapeutics Inc. [ABEO] – find out why.

Abeona Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: ABEO] price surged by 3.70 percent to reach at $0.07. The company report on September 8, 2020 that Abeona Therapeutics to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences.

Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: ABEO), a fully-integrated leader in gene and cell therapy, today announced that the Company will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences.

About Abeona Therapeutics Abeona Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing gene and cell therapies for serious diseases. Abeona’s clinical programs include EB-101, its autologous, gene-corrected cell therapy for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa in Phase 3 development, as well as ABO-102 and ABO-101, novel AAV-based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome types A and B (MPS IIIA and MPS IIIB), respectively, in Phase 1/2 development. The Company’s portfolio of AAV-based gene therapies also features ABO-201 for CLN3 disease. Abeona’s novel, next-generation AIM™ capsids have shown potential to improve tropism profiles for a variety of devastating diseases. Abeona’s fully functional, gene and cell therapy GMP manufacturing facility produces EB-101 for the pivotal Phase 3 VIITAL™ study and is capable of clinical and commercial production of AAV-based gene therapies. For more information, visit www.abeonatherapeutics.com.

A sum of 1012442 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 836.90K shares. Abeona Therapeutics Inc. shares reached a high of $2.02 and dropped to a low of $1.87 until finishing in the latest session at $1.96.

The average equity rating for ABEO stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Abeona Therapeutics Inc. [ABEO]:

SVB Leerink have made an estimate for Abeona Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on February 10, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price from $2 to $4. The new note on the price target was released on December 10, 2019, representing the official price target for Abeona Therapeutics Inc. stock. On August 12, 2019, analysts decreased their price target for ABEO shares from 29 to 2.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Abeona Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.16 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.51, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.20.

ABEO Stock Performance Analysis:

Abeona Therapeutics Inc. [ABEO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.92. With this latest performance, ABEO shares dropped by -28.21% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 10.11% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -38.75% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ABEO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.39, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.15, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.61 for Abeona Therapeutics Inc. [ABEO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.6186, while it was recorded at 1.9540 for the last single week of trading, and 2.7884 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Abeona Therapeutics Inc. Fundamentals:

Return on Total Capital for ABEO is now -48.12, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -47.87. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -48.82, with Return on Assets sitting at -38.35. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Abeona Therapeutics Inc. [ABEO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 4.46. Additionally, ABEO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 4.27, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 3.56. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 3.50, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 3.35.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Abeona Therapeutics Inc. [ABEO] managed to generate an average of -$866,841 per employee.Abeona Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.90 and a Current Ratio set at 2.90.

ABEO Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Abeona Therapeutics Inc. posted -0.35/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.44/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 20.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ABEO.

Abeona Therapeutics Inc. [ABEO] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $85 million, or 53.20% of ABEO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ABEO stocks are: GREAT POINT PARTNERS I LP with ownership of 7,213,012, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 1.70% of the total institutional ownership; ADAGE CAPITAL PARTNERS GP, L.L.C., holding 5,500,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $10.78 million in ABEO stocks shares; and WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, currently with $8.86 million in ABEO stock with ownership of nearly -16.945% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Abeona Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 48 institutional holders increased their position in Abeona Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:ABEO] by around 3,022,909 shares. Additionally, 33 investors decreased positions by around 3,957,440 shares, while 18 investors held positions by with 36,561,027 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 43,541,376 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ABEO stock had 13 new institutional investments in for a total of 516,487 shares, while 12 institutional investors sold positions of 1,878,382 shares during the same period.