Seaport Global Securities slashes price target on Delta Air Lines Inc. [DAL] – find out why.

Delta Air Lines Inc. [NYSE: DAL] stock went on an upward path that rose over 3.16% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 8.85%. The company report on September 14, 2020 that Delta Air Lines Announces Proposed Senior Secured Notes Offering and Term Loan Facility by Delta and SkyMiles Subsidiary.

Today Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) (the “Company” or “Delta”) announced that the Company and SkyMiles IP Ltd., a newly formed Cayman Islands exempted company incorporated with limited liability and an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of Delta, intend to commence a private offering to eligible purchasers of senior secured notes in one or more tranches (the “Notes”), subject to market and other conditions, and to enter into a senior secured term loan facility (the “New Credit Facility”) concurrently with the closing of the offering of the Notes. The aggregate principal amount of the Notes and the New Credit Facility is expected to be $6.5 billion. Delta and SkyMiles IP Ltd. will be co-issuers of the Notes and co-borrowers under the New Credit Facility. The Notes and the New Credit Facility will be guaranteed by certain of Delta’s subsidiaries. The offering of the Notes is not contingent upon the closing of the New Credit Facility.

The Notes and New Credit Facility will be secured on a pari passu senior basis by a first-priority security interest in Delta’s SkyMiles program, including Delta’s rights under certain related agreements, intellectual property, and other collateral related to the SkyMiles program.

Over the last 12 months, DAL stock dropped by -41.77%. The one-year Delta Air Lines Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 4.98. The average equity rating for DAL stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $22.11 billion, with 635.00 million shares outstanding and 632.76 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 26.67M shares, DAL stock reached a trading volume of 25966013 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DAL shares is $36.38 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DAL stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Seaport Global Securities have made an estimate for Delta Air Lines Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 15, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on September 08, 2020, representing the official price target for Delta Air Lines Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $32, while Berenberg analysts kept a Hold rating on DAL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Delta Air Lines Inc. is set at 1.40, with the Price to Sales ratio for DAL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.65. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.53, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 24.49. Price to Free Cash Flow for DAL in the course of the last twelve months was 21.39 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

Delta Air Lines Inc. [DAL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.85. With this latest performance, DAL shares gained by 23.38% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 47.17% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -41.77% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DAL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 74.87, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 79.29, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.09 for Delta Air Lines Inc. [DAL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 28.54, while it was recorded at 32.88 for the last single week of trading, and 37.11 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Delta Air Lines Inc. [DAL] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.16 and a Gross Margin at +22.17. Delta Air Lines Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.14.

Return on Total Capital for DAL is now 21.19, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 16.65. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 32.82, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.64. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Delta Air Lines Inc. [DAL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 112.35. Additionally, DAL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 52.91, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 26.74. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 92.25, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 43.44.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Delta Air Lines Inc. [DAL] managed to generate an average of $52,385 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 18.19 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.75.Delta Air Lines Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Delta Air Lines Inc. posted 2.32/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 2.26/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 2.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DAL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Delta Air Lines Inc. go to -14.08%.

There are presently around $13,063 million, or 61.60% of DAL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DAL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 55,697,215, which is approximately 22.454% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 34,612,141 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.2 billion in DAL stocks shares; and PRIMECAP MANAGEMENT CO/CA/, currently with $821.27 million in DAL stock with ownership of nearly -16.769% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Delta Air Lines Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 459 institutional holders increased their position in Delta Air Lines Inc. [NYSE:DAL] by around 64,757,246 shares. Additionally, 620 investors decreased positions by around 177,873,070 shares, while 64 investors held positions by with 135,253,377 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 377,883,693 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DAL stock had 150 new institutional investments in for a total of 13,611,496 shares, while 267 institutional investors sold positions of 98,300,423 shares during the same period.