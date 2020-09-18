Rekor Systems Inc. [REKR] Is Currently 4.45 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Rekor Systems Inc. [NASDAQ: REKR] gained 4.45% or 0.29 points to close at $6.80 with a heavy trading volume of 1515775 shares. The company report on September 16, 2020 that Rekor Systems, Inc. to Participate in the Lake Street 4th Annual Best Ideas Growth Conference on September 17, 2020.

Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: REKR), a Maryland-based company providing real-time roadway intelligence through AI-driven decisions, today announced that Eyal Hen, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in the Lake Street 4rd Annual Best Ideas Growth (BIG4) Conference on September 17, 2020. Mr. Hen will be available for virtual one-on-one meetings with institutional investors on that same day.

It opened the trading session at $6.62, the shares rose to $7.14 and dropped to $6.62, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for REKR points out that the company has recorded 153.73% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -267.57% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 356.06K shares, REKR reached to a volume of 1515775 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Rekor Systems Inc. is set at 0.43, with the Price to Sales ratio for REKR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 14.39.

Rekor Systems Inc. [REKR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.82. With this latest performance, REKR shares gained by 61.52% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 153.73% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 147.27% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for REKR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 74.71, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 75.47, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 73.83 for Rekor Systems Inc. [REKR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.71, while it was recorded at 6.51 for the last single week of trading, and 3.92 for the last 200 days.

Rekor Systems Inc. [REKR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Rekor Systems Inc. [REKR] shares currently have an operating margin of -39.01 and a Gross Margin at +46.35. Rekor Systems Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -74.60.

Return on Total Capital for REKR is now -44.80, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -105.51. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -546.24, with Return on Assets sitting at -61.27. Additionally, REKR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 116.12, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 80.27.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Rekor Systems Inc. [REKR] managed to generate an average of -$30,534 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.83 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.82.Rekor Systems Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Rekor Systems Inc. [REKR]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Rekor Systems Inc. posted -0.04/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.02/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -100.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for REKR.

An analysis of insider ownership at Rekor Systems Inc. [REKR]

There are presently around $6 million, or 11.80% of REKR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of REKR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 609,186, which is approximately 15.19% of the company’s market cap and around 10.20% of the total institutional ownership; GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 75,348 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.51 million in REKR stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $0.3 million in REKR stock with ownership of nearly 391.149% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Rekor Systems Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 10 institutional holders increased their position in Rekor Systems Inc. [NASDAQ:REKR] by around 207,240 shares. Additionally, 4 investors decreased positions by around 4,873 shares, while 3 investors held positions by with 679,006 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 891,119 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. REKR stock had 7 new institutional investments in for a total of 91,102 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 3,874 shares during the same period.