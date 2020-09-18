Option Care Health Inc. [OPCH] Revenue clocked in at $2.78 billion, down -25.07% YTD: What’s Next?

Option Care Health Inc. [NASDAQ: OPCH] gained 1.82% on the last trading session, reaching $11.18 price per share at the time. The company report on September 3, 2020 that Option Care Health to Participate in Upcoming Virtual Investor Conference.

Option Care Health Inc. (“Option Care Health”) (NASDAQ: OPCH), the nation’s largest independent national provider of home and alternate site infusion services, will participate in the Lake Street 4th Annual Best Ideas Growth Conference, being held virtually. Mike Shapiro, Chief Financial Officer, will be holding one-on-one meetings with investors on Thursday, September 17, 2020.

About Option Care Health .

Option Care Health Inc. represents 176.71 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $2.12 billion with the latest information. OPCH stock price has been found in the range of $10.75 to $11.205.

If compared to the average trading volume of 831.14K shares, OPCH reached a trading volume of 1004519 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

BofA/Merrill have made an estimate for Option Care Health Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 24, 2020.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Option Care Health Inc. is set at 0.52, with the Price to Sales ratio for OPCH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.76. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.28, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.62. Price to Free Cash Flow for OPCH in the course of the last twelve months was 58.58 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

Trading performance analysis for OPCH stock

Option Care Health Inc. [OPCH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.95. With this latest performance, OPCH shares dropped by -9.91% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 65.14% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -23.21% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OPCH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.05, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.86, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.68 for Option Care Health Inc. [OPCH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.06, while it was recorded at 10.93 for the last single week of trading, and 13.39 for the last 200 days.

Option Care Health Inc. [OPCH]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Option Care Health Inc. [OPCH] shares currently have an operating margin of +1.16 and a Gross Margin at +19.88. Option Care Health Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -3.29.

Return on Total Capital for OPCH is now 1.97, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -5.64. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -17.74, with Return on Assets sitting at -4.61. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Option Care Health Inc. [OPCH] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 150.54. Additionally, OPCH Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 60.09, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 50.42. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 147.27, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 58.78.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Option Care Health Inc. [OPCH] managed to generate an average of -$12,861 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.52 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.40.Option Care Health Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Option Care Health Inc. [OPCH]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Option Care Health Inc. posted -0.28/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.08/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -250.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for OPCH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Option Care Health Inc. go to 10.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Option Care Health Inc. [OPCH]

There are presently around $332 million, or 92.50% of OPCH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of OPCH stocks are: ARES MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 3,932,982, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; GILDER GAGNON HOWE & CO LLC, holding 3,369,762 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $37.67 million in OPCH stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $36.46 million in OPCH stock with ownership of nearly 30.817% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Option Care Health Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 52 institutional holders increased their position in Option Care Health Inc. [NASDAQ:OPCH] by around 2,304,996 shares. Additionally, 37 investors decreased positions by around 1,756,909 shares, while 22 investors held positions by with 25,597,223 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 29,659,128 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. OPCH stock had 22 new institutional investments in for a total of 757,184 shares, while 11 institutional investors sold positions of 233,990 shares during the same period.