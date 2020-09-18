Myomo Inc. [MYO] Revenue clocked in at $4.00 million, down -40.71% YTD: What’s Next?

Myomo Inc. [AMEX: MYO] gained 7.21% or 0.36 points to close at $5.35 with a heavy trading volume of 2453195 shares.

It opened the trading session at $4.80, the shares rose to $5.40 and dropped to $4.54, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for MYO points out that the company has recorded 55.52% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -89.72% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.06M shares, MYO reached to a volume of 2453195 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Myomo Inc. [MYO]:

Dougherty & Company have made an estimate for Myomo Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 27, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, H.C. Wainwright raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on October 02, 2017, representing the official price target for Myomo Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Myomo Inc. is set at 0.34, with the Price to Sales ratio for MYO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.98. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.56, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.88.

Trading performance analysis for MYO stock

Myomo Inc. [MYO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 43.43. With this latest performance, MYO shares gained by 36.48% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 55.52% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -77.18% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MYO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 81.94, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 88.90, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 76.64 for Myomo Inc. [MYO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.86, while it was recorded at 4.32 for the last single week of trading, and 5.79 for the last 200 days.

Myomo Inc. [MYO]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Myomo Inc. [MYO] shares currently have an operating margin of -281.29 and a Gross Margin at +76.09. Myomo Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -279.15.

Return on Total Capital for MYO is now -198.01, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -234.43. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -259.69, with Return on Assets sitting at -143.99. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Myomo Inc. [MYO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 145.38. Additionally, MYO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 59.25, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 40.20. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 48.72, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 19.85.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Myomo Inc. [MYO] managed to generate an average of -$214,260 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.52 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.52.Myomo Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.50 and a Current Ratio set at 4.70.

Myomo Inc. [MYO]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Myomo Inc. posted -4.8/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -4.8/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MYO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Myomo Inc. go to -0.47%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Myomo Inc. [MYO]

There are presently around $1 million, or 4.90% of MYO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MYO stocks are: BRIDGEWAY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC with ownership of 34,100, which is approximately -41.409% of the company’s market cap and around 5.70% of the total institutional ownership; BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORP, holding 30,146 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.16 million in MYO stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $0.15 million in MYO stock with ownership of nearly 71.505% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Myomo Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 5 institutional holders increased their position in Myomo Inc. [AMEX:MYO] by around 48,466 shares. Additionally, 7 investors decreased positions by around 230,904 shares, while 5 investors held positions by with 124,276 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 155,094 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MYO stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 30,179 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 65,290 shares during the same period.