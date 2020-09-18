Friday, September 18, 2020
Morgan Stanley lifts Exela Technologies Inc. [XELA] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

By Caleb Clifford

Exela Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ: XELA] gained 5.94% on the last trading session, reaching $0.46 price per share at the time. The company report on September 17, 2020 that Exela Technologies Launches ‘Contactless Entry and Exit’ System that Supports Evolving Business Needs in the New Normal.

Cloud-enabled technology tracks employee time and location through non-contact identification badge and application.

Exela Technologies, Inc. (“Exela”) (NASDAQ: XELA) today announced that it has launched its Contactless Entry and Exit (“Contactless EE”) system to help manage the growing mobile workforce, in addition to onsite personnel. Contactless EE is enabled by a seamless reporting dashboard with analytics for managers and HR professionals to improve operational transparency and compliance, and supports social distancing protocols.

Exela Technologies Inc. represents 147.51 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $69.10 million with the latest information. XELA stock price has been found in the range of $0.43 to $0.475.

If compared to the average trading volume of 11.47M shares, XELA reached a trading volume of 6108535 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Exela Technologies Inc. [XELA]:

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Exela Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on January 16, 2019. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on October 22, 2018, representing the official price target for Exela Technologies Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Exela Technologies Inc. is set at 0.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for XELA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.05.

Trading performance analysis for XELA stock

Exela Technologies Inc. [XELA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 22.07. With this latest performance, XELA shares dropped by -7.17% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 189.18% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -66.16% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for XELA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.15, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.61, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.94 for Exela Technologies Inc. [XELA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.4845, while it was recorded at 0.4172 for the last single week of trading, and 0.3672 for the last 200 days.

Exela Technologies Inc. [XELA]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Exela Technologies Inc. [XELA] shares currently have an operating margin of +2.42 and a Gross Margin at +15.15. Exela Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -32.59.

Return on Total Capital for XELA is now 3.74, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -53.56. Additionally, XELA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 190.12, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 124.58.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Exela Technologies Inc. [XELA] managed to generate an average of -$22,428 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.86 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.08.Exela Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Exela Technologies Inc. [XELA]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Exela Technologies Inc. posted -0.23/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.05/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -360.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for XELA.

An analysis of insider ownership at Exela Technologies Inc. [XELA]

There are presently around $12 million, or 62.50% of XELA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of XELA stocks are: NANTAHALA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 15,790,720, which is approximately -43.154% of the company’s market cap and around 14.47% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 1,922,470 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.88 million in XELA stocks shares; and ARROWSTREET CAPITAL, LIMITED PARTNERSHIP, currently with $0.72 million in XELA stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Exela Technologies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 19 institutional holders increased their position in Exela Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ:XELA] by around 3,991,675 shares. Additionally, 31 investors decreased positions by around 26,518,801 shares, while 5 investors held positions by with 3,482,433 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 27,028,043 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. XELA stock had 10 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,738,536 shares, while 12 institutional investors sold positions of 464,394 shares during the same period.

