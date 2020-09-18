Morgan Stanley Initiated Evofem Biosciences Inc. [EVFM]. What else is Wall St. saying?

Evofem Biosciences Inc. [NASDAQ: EVFM] jumped around 0.13 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $2.36 at the close of the session, up 5.83%. The company report on September 16, 2020 that Evofem Biosciences Announces Updated Date and Time for Fireside Chat at Cantor Global Virtual Healthcare Conference.

.

Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVFM) today announced that its virtual fireside chat at the 2020 Cantor Global Virtual Healthcare Conference will take place from 1:20 p.m. to 1:50 p.m. ET on Thursday, September 17, 2020. This is an adjustment from the previously announced date and time.

Evofem Biosciences Inc. stock is now -61.75% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. EVFM Stock saw the intraday high of $2.419 and lowest of $2.17 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 7.50, which means current price is +16.26% above from all time high which was touched on 02/19/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 4.66M shares, EVFM reached a trading volume of 4121660 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Evofem Biosciences Inc. [EVFM]?

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Evofem Biosciences Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on August 20, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on June 08, 2020, representing the official price target for Evofem Biosciences Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $9, while Cantor Fitzgerald analysts kept a Overweight rating on EVFM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Evofem Biosciences Inc. is set at 0.28 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.98, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.18.

How has EVFM stock performed recently?

Evofem Biosciences Inc. [EVFM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -13.24. With this latest performance, EVFM shares dropped by -29.55% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -46.61% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -57.40% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EVFM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.26, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.52, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.54 for Evofem Biosciences Inc. [EVFM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.98, while it was recorded at 2.24 for the last single week of trading, and 4.53 for the last 200 days.

Evofem Biosciences Inc. [EVFM]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Evofem Biosciences Inc. [EVFM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1.26. Additionally, EVFM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 1.24, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.70.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Evofem Biosciences Inc. [EVFM] managed to generate an average of -$1,510,057 per employee.Evofem Biosciences Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.00 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

Earnings analysis for Evofem Biosciences Inc. [EVFM]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Evofem Biosciences Inc. posted -0.3/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.31/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 3.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EVFM.

Insider trade positions for Evofem Biosciences Inc. [EVFM]

There are presently around $150 million, or 51.60% of EVFM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EVFM stocks are: INVESCO LTD. with ownership of 12,670,975, which is approximately 6.595% of the company’s market cap and around 2.00% of the total institutional ownership; WOODFORD INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LTD, holding 12,496,222 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $29.49 million in EVFM stocks shares; and LINK FUND SOLUTIONS LTD, currently with $21.57 million in EVFM stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Evofem Biosciences Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 71 institutional holders increased their position in Evofem Biosciences Inc. [NASDAQ:EVFM] by around 15,906,359 shares. Additionally, 98 investors decreased positions by around 14,127,316 shares, while 12 investors held positions by with 33,451,816 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 63,485,491 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EVFM stock had 30 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,849,706 shares, while 55 institutional investors sold positions of 2,721,571 shares during the same period.