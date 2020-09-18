Market cap of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ZYNE] reaches 109.93M – now what?

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: ZYNE] surged by $0.27 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $4.04 during the day while it closed the day at $3.80. The company report on September 17, 2020 that Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Receives Orphan Drug Designation for Cannabidiol for the Treatment of 22q11.2 Deletion Syndrome.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE), the leader in innovative pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies for rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric disorders, today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has granted orphan drug designation for cannabidiol (CBD) for use in treating 22q11.2 deletion syndrome (22q). 22q is a rare midline condition featuring physical abnormalities and debilitating neuropsychiatric and behavioral symptoms including anxiety, withdrawn behavior, and social interaction problems.

“Zynerba is committed to developing Zygel™ CBD gel in certain rare and near-rare conditions, including 22q, for which there is an urgent need for new, innovative therapeutics,” said Armando Anido, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Zynerba. “We are pleased that the FDA shares our sense of urgency regarding the development of effective therapeutics in this important patient population. The receipt of this designation represents another important milestone for us, and we look forward to working closely with the FDA to develop Zygel in pediatric and adolescent patients with 22q as expeditiously as possible.”.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock has also gained 8.26% of its value over the past 7 days. However, ZYNE stock has declined by -40.90% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 22.58% and lost -37.09% year-on date.

The market cap for ZYNE stock reached $109.93 million, with 29.26 million shares outstanding and 27.14 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.37M shares, ZYNE reached a trading volume of 2835728 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ZYNE]:

Needham have made an estimate for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on July 01, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, ROTH Capital raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on December 31, 2019, representing the official price target for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $18, while Needham analysts kept a Buy rating on ZYNE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 0.22 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.33, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.66.

ZYNE stock trade performance evaluation

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ZYNE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.26. With this latest performance, ZYNE shares dropped by -1.81% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 22.58% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -57.01% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ZYNE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.12, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.41, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.63 for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ZYNE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.75, while it was recorded at 3.62 for the last single week of trading, and 4.54 for the last 200 days.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ZYNE]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for ZYNE is now -51.40, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -49.42. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -49.47, with Return on Assets sitting at -42.48. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ZYNE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.47. Additionally, ZYNE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.47, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.40. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.15, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.14.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ZYNE] managed to generate an average of -$1,176,557 per employee.Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.50 and a Current Ratio set at 6.50.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ZYNE] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. posted -0.08/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.52/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 84.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ZYNE.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ZYNE]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $29 million, or 27.20% of ZYNE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ZYNE stocks are: ETF MANAGERS GROUP, LLC with ownership of 1,241,596, which is approximately 2.77% of the company’s market cap and around 12.32% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 944,124 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.59 million in ZYNE stocks shares; and IKARIAN CAPITAL, LLC, currently with $2.46 million in ZYNE stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 44 institutional holders increased their position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:ZYNE] by around 2,228,373 shares. Additionally, 46 investors decreased positions by around 3,834,483 shares, while 12 investors held positions by with 1,549,589 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 7,612,445 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ZYNE stock had 25 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,775,540 shares, while 26 institutional investors sold positions of 1,013,582 shares during the same period.