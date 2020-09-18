Market cap of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. [ZI] reaches 12.82B – now what?

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ: ZI] surged by $1.15 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $33.50 during the day while it closed the day at $32.26. The company report on September 10, 2020 that ZoomInfo Founder and CEO Henry Schuck to Discuss the Future of Data-Driven Revenue at Modern Sales Pros Virtual Salon.

WHO: Henry Schuck, Founder and CEO, ZoomInfo.

The market cap for ZI stock reached $12.82 billion, with 150.10 million shares outstanding and 51.99 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.12M shares, ZI reached a trading volume of 3523559 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. [ZI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ZI shares is $53.79 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ZI stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on September 17, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Deutsche Bank raised their target price to Hold. The new note on the price target was released on June 30, 2020, representing the official price target for ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $55, while Wells Fargo analysts kept a Equal Weight rating on ZI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. is set at 2.29, with the Price to Sales ratio for ZI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 33.45. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 12.50, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.65.

ZI stock trade performance evaluation

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. [ZI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.22.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ZI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.50, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.32, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.89 for ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. [ZI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 38.97, while it was recorded at 32.19 for the last single week of trading.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. [ZI]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. [ZI] shares currently have an operating margin of +22.91 and a Gross Margin at +70.75. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -26.59.

Return on Total Capital for ZI is now 7.68, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -8.99. Additionally, ZI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 101.10, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 79.90.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.80 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.27.ZoomInfo Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. [ZI] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ZI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. go to 48.68%.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. [ZI]: Insider Ownership positions

Positions in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 118 institutional holders increased their position in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ:ZI] by around 147,041,852 shares. Additionally, 0 investors decreased positions by around 0 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 0 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 147,041,852 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ZI stock had 118 new institutional investments in for a total of 147,041,852 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.